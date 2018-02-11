Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French mum, ex-partner get 20 years for 5-year-old's murder

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 February 2018
11:03 CET+01:00
cecile bourgeontrial

Share this article

French mum, ex-partner get 20 years for 5-year-old's murder
A 2016 file photo of Cecile Bourgeon. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
11 February 2018
11:03 CET+01:00
A French appeal court on Sunday sentenced a mother and her ex-partner to 20 years for the brutal murder of her five-year-old daughter whose disappearance in 2013 shocked the country.

Cecile Bourgeon, 30, drew nationwide sympathy in May 2013 when she appealed for help in finding the blonde, blue-eyed five-year-old, saying she had disappeared from a public park.

But four months later, she and her then partner Berkane Makhlouf both admitted they had buried her in a forest near the central city of Clermont-Ferrand, saying she had died in an accident at home.

In 2016, a lower court had acquitted Bourgeon of murder but sentenced her to five years for lying about her daughter's fate while handing Makhlouf 20 years behind bars.

But following a two-week appeal hearing in Le Puy-en-Velay in central France before a nine-member all-woman jury, the sentence was overturned with Bourgeon handed a 20-year penalty for her daughter's death alongside Makhlouf, 36.

Prosecutor Raphael Gentile de Sanesi described the couple as a pair of "torturers", who had collaborated in the "ongoing violence" suffered by the child during "the days and hours leading to her death".

The couple's deceit and the brutal truth that one or both of them killed Fiona sparked a wave of local fury even though details of her death remain shrouded in mystery.

Bourgeon, a drug addict, initially said Fiona had been "accidentally punched" and then claimed that Makhlouf had beaten her to death in a drunken fury.

He in turn accused her of kicking the little girl in the stomach and the head, according to his lawyer.

But they both maintained that the violence was not the cause of Fiona's death, claiming it was due to some form of "domestic accident". On finding her body in the morning, they said they panicked.

Her body was never found.

Despite the hearing, no new evidence emerged to shed light on the full facts about how Fiona died nor determine the exact responsibility of each adult in her death, although the court recognised the child was the victim of "mistreatment".

The jurors stopped short of handing the pair the 30-year sentence the prosecutor had requested but did approve his demand to withdraw Bourgeon's parental authority over her two other children.

Bourgeon's lawyers said she would appeal the sentence.

The child's father, Nicolas Chafoulais, expressed satisfaction with the verdict.

"She got the sentence she deserves. It is relief for me and justice for Fiona," he told AFP.

"But am I at peace? No," he said, choking back the tears.

"It hasn't brought my daughter back."

READ ALSO: Mother charged over death of 'missing' Fiona (from 2013)

cecile bourgeontrial
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

French teacher to be tried for sex with pupil aged 14

The French far-right voter on trial for helping a migrant

Carlos the Jackal faces trial again in France

German court tries man for smuggling arms to Paris

Deadly French drug trial: Lab had 'major shortcomings'

'No error' over faulty breast implants: court

Strauss-Kahn's trial for 'pimping' begins in Lille

British 'sex-monster' on trial for Riviera murder

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'
Advertisement

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Northern France and Paris region braced for more snow on Friday
  2. Paris could bring back the guillotine to stem the rat invasion
  3. Muslim singer forced to quit French 'The Voice' show over terror posts
  4. French property of the week: 18th century farmhouse with pool in the sunny south of France
  5. How a homeless Paris dishwasher became a Michelin-starred chef
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement