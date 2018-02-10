Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Muslim singer forced to quit French 'The Voice' show over terror posts

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
10 February 2018
03:47 CET+01:00
mennel ibtissemthe voicetvterror

Share this article

Muslim singer forced to quit French 'The Voice' show over terror posts
Screenshot from a video Mennel Ibitssem posted to Facebook.
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
10 February 2018
03:47 CET+01:00
A French Muslim singer who became an overnight star after dazzling judges on a TV talent show quit the contest on Friday after coming under fire for past Facebook comments about terror attacks.
Mennel Ibtissem, a 22-year-old student who wears a head wrap, was one of the top contestants on The Voice, where her English and Arabic version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah caused a sensation.
 
But within days of Saturday's performance she was under pressure to bow out over old Facebook messages that appeared to question the terrorist nature of attacks that claimed scores of lives in France in 2016.
 
The posts have been deleted but screen grabs of the remarks have been circulated on far-right websites.
 
In one post after the July 2016 truck attack in the city of Nice, in which 86 people were killed, she said: "Here we go, it's become a routine, an attack a week, and, as usual, the 'terrorist' takes his ID with him. It's true that when you're plotting something nasty you never forget to take your papers with you."
 
She was referencing a series of jihadist assaults in France in which police quickly named the killers through documents found on their bodies, including the 2015 Paris attacks that killed 130 people.
 
In another post, days after two jihadists slit the throat of a priest in his Normandy church, she wrote: "The real terrorists are our government."
 
The singer had apologized over the remarks, saying members of her family had been celebrating Bastille Day in Nice when the driver struck and that she had been "upset" by the failure of the authorities to prevent the attack. But the apology failed to quell the controversy.
 
'Never meant to hurt' -
 
With private broadcaster TF1 under pressure to pull her out of the competition, including from relatives of the victims of the Nice attack, she quit on Friday.
 
"I never meant to hurt anyone and the mere thought that my remarks hurt others hurts me, so I have taken the decision to quit this adventure," she said in a Facebook video that has been viewed over 860,000 times. An English-language version was also posted:
 
 
The production company behind The Voice, ITV Studios France, said that despite her earlier apology the atmosphere on the show had become "too heavy" and hoped her decision to withdraw would "soothe tensions". But some of her fans expressed disappointment, amid allegations of anti-Muslim bias.
 
On Ibtissem's Facebook page, Jihene Ferchiou wrote: "We must not delude ourselves. Your turban, your religion, your origins were the obstacle.  Clearly we have reached an unprecedented level of racism in France. It's a disgrace."
 
 
By AFP's Clare Byrne
mennel ibtissemthe voicetvterror
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France charges key suspect Bakkali over Paris attacks

Man charged in France for planning terror attack: sources

Terror attacks changed Parisians, but failed to defeat them

Paris terror attacks, two years on: What we know

Bataclan survivors' tattoos show their pain and defiance

Two suspected jihadists extradited to France

Bomb scare forces evacuation of Paris to London flight

Knife-wielding man attacks soldier in Paris, no injuries
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'
Advertisement

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France weather LATEST: Temperatures to drop after snow causes Paris travel chaos
  2. 18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France
  3. 'Villages will die': Why are furious French farmers blockading the city of Toulouse?
  4. How can 15cm of snow cause so much travel chaos around Paris?
  5. Northern France and Paris region braced for more snow on Friday
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement