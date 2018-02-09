Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

SIGN UP to get your daily dose of news and views about France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 February 2018
14:45 CET+01:00
newsletter

Share this article

SIGN UP to get your daily dose of news and views about France
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
9 February 2018
14:45 CET+01:00
If you are interested in reading more news about France and the French as well as features and opinion articles about the world's most talked about nation then sign up for our regular newsletter here.

We send out a small selection of news, features, opinion and advice articles on a daily basis via our newsletter (see below for an example from this week).

The idea is to inform you about what's going on in France in terms of news as well as entertain you (hopefully) with a selection of features that shed a little light on the country as well as on the French themselves and the language they speak.

We also offer advice articles that range from subjects such as working in France to buying a house, to seeking French nationality.

All in all we think it's a useful newsletter to get straight into your inbox once a day, especially if you live in France or visit regularly.

Registering for the newsletter couldn't be easier. You just have to click on this link and tick the box for France.  Please forward the link to your friends and family if you think they'd also like to sign up.

CLICK HERE to sign up for your daily dose of France news and features

Here's an example of a newsletter from this week...

Good afternoon from the City of White,

Paris was lying under a think blanket of snow on Wednesday - around 15cm thick to be precise, after the heaviest snowfall since 1987 no less.

And it caused absolute chaos to transport. Roads were blocked, drivers slept in cars, and trains and flights were cancelled. Here's all the LATEST info.

So the question everyone in France is asking is: If we knew the snow was coming, which we did... and if it was only 15cm, which it was, then why did it cause so much chaos, and should authorities have been better prepared? See link below for the answer.

How could 15cm of snow cause so much travel chaos around Paris?



But the snow wasn't all about travel chaos. On our homepage we also have videos of Parisians taking to the streets of Montmartre with their skis. We have incredible images of some of France's most famed tourist attractions like you've never seen them before and of course we have pics of Paris in the snow.



And in other news French president Emmanuel Macron has accepted Donald Trump's invitation to visit the US.

Features

Given it's winter and given it's nearly Valentine's Day and given that France is simply full of romantic towns, we've decided to pick out a few of the best to visit while there's still a chill in the air. (Can you guess the one in the image below?)

The 15 most romantic towns to visit in France this winter



Thanks for reading. And please forward this newsletter to anyone else you think might like to read news and features about France. They can sign up HERE.

Regards,

Ben McPartland (Editor of The Local France)

 

newsletter
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

SIGN UP here for your daily dose of France

Looking for more news, views and features about France?

Sign up for The Local's Brexit & You newsletter
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'
Advertisement

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France snow LATEST: Paris region hit by travel chaos on roads and rail
  2. 'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
  3. France weather LATEST: Temperatures to drop after snow causes Paris travel chaos
  4. 18 ways your eating and drinking habits change when you live in France
  5. In Pictures: Snow turns France into winter wonderland
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/02
Do you run a business in Sud Charente which benefits from to
06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
View all notices
Advertisement