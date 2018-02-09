French property of the week: 18th century farmhouse with pool in the sunny south of France

Leggett Immobilier

A "special" 18th century French farmhouse with pool and beautiful gardens which lies just a short drive from the French Riviera is in need of new owners. Tempted?

Where is it?

The location of the property is described as "peaceful and residential", close to the village of Peymeinade and the surrounding "perched" villages of the hills sitting just inland from Cannes.

The area offers spectacular views and a more relaxed pace of life - yet is within half an hour's drive of the coast and 40 minutes from Nice Airport ,where there are regular flights to the UK and most other European countries.

Cannes is 30 minutes drive away, Nice is around one hour away by car and Saint-Tropez is around 1h 30mins.

This property has the added advantage of being close to the lovely walks along the Canal du Siagne. The property is also located close to two regional parks of the Préalpes d'Azur and Verdon.

How much does it cost?

The property has been reduced from €998,000 to €785,000 (£686.977, $966, 266) depending on exchange rates.

Describe the property

The property is described as a charming 18th Century farmhouse with pool and gardens. It is 158 square metres with the entire plot being 2,277 square metres.

The property, described as being a in a "good condition", is within walking distance of amenities and is a "historic property full of character" with established interesting gardens including a restored gypsy caravan and a pool with a pool house.

The main house contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms "with a further two occasional bedrooms". There is a driveway that leads o a double garage. A short path through the garden leads to the main entrance of the house.

This leads into the beamed dining kitchen, in traditional style yet equipped with all mod cons. Off the kitchen is a beautifully bright day room, with its large windows overlooking one of the many terraces and the garden. There is a further living room with French doors to the garden, and a gorgeous fireplace - perfect for winter evenings.



True to its age and evolution, the three bedrooms, dressing room, study and two bathrooms are well distributed across the two upper levels of the house, defined by quirky staircases and irregular shapes. Rooms are spacious and full of character.

Why buy it?

Estate agent Leggett Immobilier says: "This is a really special place. Chocolate box pretty, packed with the character features expected in a property dating from the late 1700s, it is set in a haven of mature, immaculate gardens which include a beautiful pool area, pool house and ven a romantic antique gypsy caravan - think Enid Blyton's - The Famous Five.

And the photos:

CLICK HERE for more information about this property and for others listed with Leggett Immobilier