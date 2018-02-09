Cash delivery driver pays 'millions' to free daughter kidnapped in France

Illustration photo: AFP

A driver for a Swiss money transfer business handed over a huge ransom - believed to total million of euros - from his cash-filled truck to thieves after they kidnapped his daughter in France, it emerged Friday.

The young woman, a student, was kidnapped from her home in the eastern city of Lyon on Thursday evening by two men pretending to be plumbers, sources close to the case told AFP.

They bundled her into a car before telephoning her father, who works for a Swiss cash-in-transit company that transports money between banks and companies under tight security.

The father, who was out in his van at the time, agreed to hand over its contents at a meeting point in Vaud on the Swiss side of the border.

The amount paid differs according to different sources. While Europe1 reported it amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars, BFM TV reported that the ransom was anything between €13 million and €26 million.

His daughter was released around 10 pm on Thursday on a highway in the French border region of Ain.

A source close to the probe said there had been no arrests yet in the investigation, which is being led by French police.