Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Macron accepts Trump's offer to visit US in April

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
7 February 2018
12:26 CET+01:00
macrontrumpus

Share this article

Macron accepts Trump's offer to visit US in April
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
7 February 2018
12:26 CET+01:00
French President Emmanuel Macron will head to the United States in April for the first state visit announced by Donald Trump's White House, officials said Wednesday.
Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told BFM television that the visit would take place in April, with diplomatic sources telling AFP that Macron would leave around April 24.
   
The two leaders, who have met several times, have good relations despite fundamental disagreements on such issues as climate change.
   
Macron hosted Trump in Paris with great pomp in July for the Bastille Day national holiday -- when the US leader was impressed by the huge traditional military parade on the Champs-Elysees.
 
   
On Tuesday, the White House said Trump had asked for a similar large-scale military parade in an unconventional move that would showcase American muscle and underscore his role as commander-in-chief.
   
In Paris, Trump had marvelled at the French Republican Guard on horseback and jets flying overhead, with Macron arriving in an open-topped camouflaged military jeep.
   
Months after that meeting, Trump publicly remarked: "So we're actually thinking about Fourth of July, Pennsylvania Avenue, having a really great parade to show our military strength."
   
Even before becoming president, aides reported that Trump had considered a military parade to mark his inauguration, but the idea was eventually scrapped.
 
Macron, who deplored Trump's announced intent to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate accord on curbing global warming emissions, has openly expressed hope that his "friend" will change his mind.
macrontrumpus
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

French students set to take to streets over planned school reforms

France's Macron 'must show example' on deficit: EU commissioner

France has not changed, Macron's just made it look great again, says tech giant

France fails to meet targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

German, French MPs urge closer bond on friendship anniversary

Macron welcomes 140 business chiefs to Paris in major charm offensive

French fashion label rallies to support press freedom from Trump

Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: foreign minister
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

La Chandeleur: Why do the French eat crêpes on February 2nd?

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
  2. France snow LATEST: Paris region hit by travel chaos on roads and rail
  3. New anti-Brexit party to be launched in UK with inspiration and help from France
  4. Snow leaves much of France on alert as big chill bites
  5. Paris and northern France issued new weather warnings for snow and ice
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
View all notices
Advertisement