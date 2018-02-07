Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

The stunning Chateau de Chambord in the Loire Valley. All pictures AFP

Have you ever seen the Iron Lady dressed in white or the Chateau de Chambord and Versailles Palace under a blanket of snow?

The famous tourist sites in and around Paris are photogenic enough but under a rare covering of snow they look even more spectacular.

We've dug out some photos of some familiar attractions that have been given a white makeover in recent days.

First lets start with the Iron Lady

The Jardin des Tuileries, Paris

The Palais Royale

The Arc de Triomphe

Notre Dame Cathedral

Montmartre and the Sacre Coeur

And just to remind you what it normally looks like...

The Bridges of the River Seine

Versailles Palace

The Chateau de Chambord, The Loire Valley