Air France cancels dozens of Paris flights due to snow

AFP

Travelers in Paris faced yet more misery on Wednesday when national airline Air France announced it would have to cancel dozens of flights due to the impact of the snow. The winter weather had already caused chaos on roads and rail.

After the problems on the roads and the rails it was the turn of the skies above Paris to experience major travel disruption on Wednesday.

National carrier Air France announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would have to cancel dozens of flights due to the impact of the snow.

Around 15cm of snow fell overnight on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption to the roads around Paris and to train services in and out of the capital.

Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) to the North of Paris saw 13cm of snow hit the runways while Orly, the capital's other main airport woke up under a 15cm blanket of snow.

On Wednesday morning access to CDG airport via the RER B train service was suspended and travelling to the airport by road was also hazardous. That meant many Air France staff and others who work at the airport were simply unable to get to work.

That forced Air France to cancel dozens of flights.

Air France said on Wednesday it hoped to run some 90 percent of its long haul flights out of CDG but just 60 percent of its medium haul flights.

From Orly airport the airline said it could only operate 50 percent of its short haul flights.

"Given the weather conditions, passengers can also expect severe delays at both airports," said Air France.

The company is urging passengers to change their flights to a later date if possible free of charge or seek a refund.

Passengers are asked to visit www.airfrance.com