Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Air France cancels dozens of Paris flights due to snow

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
7 February 2018
16:23 CET+01:00
air franceweathersnow

Share this article

Air France cancels dozens of Paris flights due to snow
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
7 February 2018
16:23 CET+01:00
Travelers in Paris faced yet more misery on Wednesday when national airline Air France announced it would have to cancel dozens of flights due to the impact of the snow. The winter weather had already caused chaos on roads and rail.

After the problems on the roads and the rails it was the turn of the skies above Paris to experience major travel disruption on Wednesday.

National carrier Air France announced on Wednesday afternoon that it would have to cancel dozens of flights due to the impact of the snow.

Around 15cm of snow fell overnight on Tuesday, causing widespread disruption to the roads around Paris and to train services in and out of the capital.

Charles de Gaulle airport (CDG) to the North of Paris saw 13cm of snow hit the runways while Orly, the capital's other main airport woke up under a 15cm blanket of snow.

On Wednesday morning access to CDG airport via the RER B train service was suspended and travelling to the airport by road was also hazardous. That meant many Air France staff and others who work at the airport were simply unable to get to work.

That forced Air France to cancel dozens of flights.

Air France said on Wednesday it hoped to run some 90 percent of its long haul flights out of CDG but just 60 percent of its medium haul flights.

From Orly airport the airline said it could only operate 50 percent of its short haul flights.

"Given the weather conditions, passengers can also expect severe delays at both airports," said Air France.

The company is urging passengers to change their flights to a later date if possible free of charge or seek a refund. 

Passengers are asked to visit www.airfrance.com

 

air franceweathersnow
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France weather LATEST: Temperatures to drop after snow causes Paris travel chaos

Snow pics: France's most famed sites like you've never seen them before

How can 15cm of snow cause so much travel chaos around Paris?

In pictures: Paris wakes up to spectacular snowy scenes

VIDEO: Parisians take to their skis to make the most of the 'City of White'

In Pictures: Snow turns France into winter wonderland

France snow LATEST: Paris region hit by travel chaos on roads and rail

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

La Chandeleur: Why do the French eat crêpes on February 2nd?

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
  2. France snow LATEST: Paris region hit by travel chaos on roads and rail
  3. New anti-Brexit party to be launched in UK with inspiration and help from France
  4. Snow leaves much of France on alert as big chill bites
  5. Paris and northern France issued new weather warnings for snow and ice
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
View all notices
Advertisement