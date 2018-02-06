Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
In numbers: What you need to know about France's 621 Michelin-starred restaurants

6 February 2018
Dish served at new three-star restaurant La Maison des Bois. Photo: La Maison des Bois website
6 February 2018
The Michelin Guide has unveiled its new selection of top-notch restaurants in France. Here are the key figures that tell you what you need to know about all those starred-restaurants in France.
1
 
The number of female chefs in France with three Michelin stars. 
 
Anne-Sophie Pic is the only woman to have achieved the impressive three-star Michelin status for her restaurant Maison Pic in southeast France.
 
 
2
 
The number of new three-star restaurants in France in 2018. 
 
This honour went to Christophe Bacquié for Le Castellet and Marc Veyrat for his restaurant La Maison des Bois Manigod in the French Alps (more on this later).    
 
2
 
The number of restaurants in Corsica to be awarded one star this year. Those were U Santa Marina in Porto-Vecchio and La Table de la Ferme in Sartene. 
 
 
5
 
That's the number of restaurants run by Japanese chefs in France and honoured with Michelin stars this year. 
 
These included two new two-starred restaurants, Takao Takano's eatery in Lyon and Masafumi Hamano's Au 14 Fevrier at nearby Saint-Amour-Bellevue in the Saone-et-Loire region of eastern France.
 
On top of that, three other Japanese chefs got a single star for the first time, including two restaurants in Paris, the Pertinence run by Ryunosuke Naito and his Malaysian wife and patissier Kwen Liew, Takayuki Nameura of the Montee, and Takashi Kinoshita, who cooks at the Chateau de Courban in northern Burgundy.
 
 
It's also the number of new two-star restaurants in France (out of a total of 85 establishments that have two stars). 
 
22 
 
The amount in euros it costs for a gastronomic menu at L'Auberge de la Tour in Marcoles, south central France. Michelin says this is one of a growing number of restaurants "offering quality food at reasonable prices". 
 
 
27
 
The age of the youngest chefs to receive one star for their restaurants in this year's selection.  
 
Anthony Lumet is at the helm of Le Pousse Pied in La Tranche-sur-Merand in western France and Guillaume Mombroisse, owner and chef of SEPT in Toulouse. 
 
50
 
That's the number of new one-star restaurants in France out of 508 in total.
 
57
 
The number of restaurants that received a star for the first time.  
 
118
 
The number of years since the guide was first created by French brothers André and Edouard Michelin. 
 
 
360
 
The amount in euros of the most expensive menu (per head!) at Marc Veyrat's, La Maison des Bois, one of two restaurants to be awarded three stars this year. Thankfully that includes the wine!
 
621 
 
That's the number of restaurants in France that have a Michelin star, either one, two or  three. This marks a rise of five on last year's figure and is a record for the guide. 
 
 
1,650
 
That's the height in metres of Marc Veyrat's La Maison des Bois in Manigod in the Haute-Savoie, which was awarded three Michelin stars in this year's guide. 
 
Michelin says that in his chalet, Veyrat "has created an almost self-sufficient place by making use of local, wild produce."
 
 
 
