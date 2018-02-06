Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Paris and northern France issued new weather warnings for snow and ice

6 February 2018
Paris and northern France issued new weather warnings for snow and ice
6 February 2018
Some 35 departments across the northern part of France, including Paris were on alert for snow and ice on Tuesday, with up to 10cm of snow forecast for the capital.

France's meteorological service Météo France maintained weather warnings for 35 departments stretching from Loire Atlantique in the west to Ardennes in the north east (see map below). 

Those living in the areas where weather warnings are in place have been advised to avoid all unnecessary travel and take precautions when driving.

 

Paris and the surrounding departments in the Île-de-France region were on alert, with up to 10cm of snow forecast. The capital was given a light dusting of snow on Monday which made for some spectacular mages, but it had all but vanished by the evening.

 

 

In Pictures: Snow falls over Paris as City of Light turns white

Snow lovers will be hoping Tuesday's forecast will be spot on.

While temperatures in the Paris region are set to hover between 0C and 2C throughout the day, the snow is expected to fall during the afternoon (although there were light snowfalls in the morning). Parisians have been warned that driving conditions could be hazardous throughout the day.

School transport has been cancelled in various departments where snow is forecast.

Forecaster Sébastien Léas: "This is the first notable snowfall of the season".

"It will be a real foray into winter, late but very real, with the meeting of a cold air from the Scandinavian countries and a front from the south," he said.

"We expect anything from 3 to 10 centimeters of snow in the departments placed in orange alert, and even up to 15 to 20 centimeters locally from the Pays de Loire west of the center region to Île-de-France. 

By Tuesday morning there had only been light snow recorded across the Paris region with 3cm at Roissy, where Charles-de-Gaulle airport is located and 1cm at Orly airport. However 4cm had fallen in the town of Chartres.

Authorities in some 22 departments, including Paris had put their "cold plan" into action, which sees more accommodation opened up for homeless people during the cold period.

 

weather
