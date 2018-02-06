Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
In Pictures: Snow turns France into winter wonderland

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 February 2018
21:59 CET+01:00
snowweather

Skiing at Sacre Coeur. AFP
France was hit by the first real blast of winter on Tuesday and while it caused travel disruption on roads and on the rails, it also made for some spectacular photographs. (Thanks to readers who sent them in)

For all the latest news on how the snow has impacted travel in France you can CLICK HERE, but for anyone who just likes to look at photos of France all dressed in white then scroll on.

The stunning Chateau de Chambord in central France.

 

Here's the spectacular Palace of Versailles to the south west of Paris, which was given a healthy covering of snow on Tuesday.

 

And here's some shots from around Paris.

 

(Snow falls in the 11th arrondissement of Paris. Photo: Nick Paulsen)

And people were really making the most of the snow at Sacre Coeur. 

And some from the Bois de Boulogne,sent in by Michelle Gracia.

 

And from elsewhere in France...

The video below is from Niort, in western France.

 

(This shot was captured by a drone over the village of La Breuil-Bernard in Western France. Photo: Raw Imaging/Graham McGrath)

(This was the scene in Saint Quentin in Yvelines near Paris. Photo sent in by Toni Leclerc)

(A great selection of photos of the snow in the Creuse, sent in by Lida Wolff)

(A white out in the Vendee. Photo: Ginnie Leatham)

(Argenteuil in the north western suburbs of Paris. Photo: Achelois Algea)

This was the scene near Melun to the south of Paris. Photo: Fabienne Barbeau)

(The station at Chaville, not far from La Defense to the west of France. Photo: Michelle Garcia)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

snowweather
