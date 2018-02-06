Corsica: What do the nationalists actually want from Macron?

Corsican nationalists demonstrate in advance of Macron's visit. Photo: AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron paid his first visit to Corsica on Tuesday where he will hear demands from nationalists. But what is it they actually want from him?

Macron's visit comes two months after a nationalist alliance trounced his centrist La Republique en Marche (LREM) party in regional elections, boosting their quest for greater autonomy for the island of 330,000 people.

However unlike in Catalonia, these nationalists aren't seeking independence (yet). So, what do they want?

Pardon for "political prisoners"

One of the more sensitive topics for Corsican nationalists is the subject of the release of "political prisoners", with nationalists long calling for an amnesty on these individuals.

Among them are Pierre Alessandri, Alain Ferrandi and Yvan Colonna who have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the assassination of government officer Préfet Claude Erignac in 1998.

However there is some dispute over whether "political prisoner" is the correct term to use in this situation.

"The term political prisoner does not appear to be legal, they are people sentenced for one or more offenses that are against the law," spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice Youssef Badr told Le Monde

READ ALSO:

Rather than a full pardon, at the moment Corsican prisoners detained in France can request a transfer to Corsica, something which is looked at on a "case-by-case basis".

"There is no opposition in principle [...], but no unconditional right to it either," said Badr.

Joint-official status for the Corsican language

One of the biggest bones of contention between the French government and the nationalists in Corsica is that of language.

The nationalists want Corsican to be instated as an official language which means it would be used alongside French within the legal system and on national identity papers.

On top of that people would be encouraged to use it "in local communities, administration, education, media, cultural industries, the socio-economic and sports worlds".

If the nationalists got their way, it would also be mandatory for Corsican children to receive a bilingual education and they would be expected to reach a certain level at the end of their schooling.

Photo: AFP

Nationalists have also called for civil servants and public officials to have been trained in Corsican.

Naturally there are some concerns about this from the French government, including the fact that it would limit access to positions in the civil service.

And the French state, which is highly centralised, considers French to be the only official language of France.