Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Confessions of the flesh': French philosopher's book to finally be published

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 February 2018
15:34 CET+01:00
culturebooks

Share this article

'Confessions of the flesh': French philosopher's book to finally be published
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
6 February 2018
15:34 CET+01:00
The fourth volume of Michel Foucault's ground-breaking "The History of Sexuality" will be published Friday, 34 years after the death of the French philosopher.

His unfinished "Confessions of the Flesh" -- which deals with the prickly question of consent -- is finally being released by his French publishers Gallimard after his literary executors decided the time was ripe for his ideas.

With the rise of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, his editor Frederic Gros said "the moment has come for the publication of this major and
original work."

Foucault began the book near the end of his life in the early 1980s when he was already ill with AIDS, of which he would die in June 1984.

The book begins by looking at how the first fathers of the Christian church dealt with sexuality, including St Clement of Alexandria and St Augustine of Hippo.

Foucault claimed that contrary to popular belief, early Christianity was no more uptight about sex than the pagans were.

In fact, he argued that it was a lot more permissive than pagan philosophers.

"These (repressive) principles somehow migrated into Christian thought and practice from pagan practice," the philosopher wrote.

He insisted that even if to some the norms set down by them seem repressive, at least they talked openly about sexuality, adultery, chastity,
homosexuality and masturbation, and never made sex a taboo subject.

And from the very earliest Christian times, they were clear on the need for consent, and that rape should be outlawed, he argued.

The author of "Madness and Civilisation" and "The Order of Things", who taught at the University of California at Berkeley, had intended to publish "The History of Sexuality" in six volumes, Gros said.

But his illness changed his plans, and he published the second and third volumes, "The Use of Pleasure" and "The Care of The Self" weeks before he died in 1984.

culturebooks
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Facebook in French court for 'censoring' vagina painting

10 of the best novels about life in rural France (apart from A Year in Provence)

What Peter Mayle taught us about France, the French and Provence

'Is it sperm or lollipops?' Parisians don't seem to want new Jeff Koons sculpture

What you need to know about the Bayeux Tapestry (and how will it get to Britain?)

France ready to loan Bayeux Tapestry to Britain - under certain conditions

France declares erotic masterpiece '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to halt sale

Reverse culture shock: The troubles of leaving France
Advertisement

Recent highlights

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
Advertisement

'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold

La Chandeleur: Why do the French eat crêpes on February 2nd?

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 'It curdles!' and other French expressions to talk about the cold
  2. New anti-Brexit party to be launched in UK with inspiration and help from France
  3. Snow leaves much of France on alert as big chill bites
  4. Corsica: Why France's 'Island of Beauty' is not the new Catalonia
  5. In Pictures: Snow falls over Paris as City of Light turns white
Advertisement

Noticeboard

06/02
Living in a Postcard in Old Nice
01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
View all notices
Advertisement