The moment you know you're in France for the long run

After moving your life to France, there are the inevitable ups and downs but often there is a eureka moment when realise you are here for the long run. Some people who have been through it all tell us when theirs was.

When you start thinking and dreaming in French

Most people who move to France need to improve their language skills -- at least a little bit -- so for many, thinking and dreaming in French come with the relief that they are becoming fluent.

And after turning that corner, they realised they're in France long-term.

When you're invited for an apéro by French friends

As everyone knows apéro is a big deal in France, so being invited to share it with the locals is a significant step towards making your home here.

The moment Marco St James' local bar let him stay for a lock-in before and served caviar on 'toast' as an apéro was when he was knew he was in France for the long haul.

When you don't notice people are speaking to you in French

For many, a sign they have cracked the language is often the moment the know they are comfortable in France.

Jackie Clarke put it like this: "The day I thought 'did that French person just speak to me in English' and then realised no they were speaking to me in French and I wasn't having to translate every single thing."

When you stop being afraid of French bureaucracy

French bureaucracy is notorious for being complicated, difficult to navigate and a shortcut to a big headache. So unsurprisingly the moment you conquer it can leave you feeling like you belong.

For Magdalena Fitzrichard her moment came when she "stopped being afraid and started arguing with fonctionnaires (civil servants)!"

Or just any bureaucratic victory...

Moving France obviously involves a lot of paperwork so every step marks a crucial point on the path to settling down. For Martyn Dyer it was this moment.

"When after weeks of struggling with my basic French and poor understanding of French administration and bureaucracy I succeeded in changing the car registration from British to French."