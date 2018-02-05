Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
France on alert for snow and ice as big chill sweeps in

5 February 2018
08:56 CET+01:00
5 February 2018
Parts of central and southern France were on alert for snow and ice on Monday as a cold front swept across much of the country.

After the floods comes the freeze.

Much of France is still drying out after weeks of rain that have caused flooding in Paris and its surrounding area but it was the return of the icy weather that provoked more warnings on Monday.

Some 14 departments in central and southern France (see map below) were on orange alert - the second highest warning level - for snow and ice.

The departments on alert are: Ain, Allier, Ardeche, Cantal, Drôme, Gard, Isere, Loie, Haute-Loire, Lozere, Nievre, Puy-de-Dôme, Saone-et-Loire and Rhone.

But more warnings could follow as the cold weather sweeps north.

Snow is forecast in these departments with as much as 10cm in local areas on low levels with up to 30 cm on higher ground, according to forecasters.

French authorities have taken steps to reduce risks especially on the roads and have enforced traffic restrictions in certain areas.

In Ardeche all school transport has been suspended due to the snow and in Isere and Haute-Loire restrictions are also in place that bar heavy goods vehicles from using certain roads.

The Interior Ministry has warned the public to avoid unnecessary travel and to grit the paths outside their homes.

Temperatures are forecast to remain around zero or just above for much of the week. Authorities in Paris have instigated their emergency "cold plan" which will see extra accommodation opened up to homeless people.

Several departments of northern France including Paris are still on alert for flooding with river levels still high after weeks of rain.

