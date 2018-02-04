Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France and Turkey to work on new 'roadmap' to end Syrian war

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
4 February 2018
13:40 CET+01:00
ypgsyria

Share this article

France and Turkey to work on new 'roadmap' to end Syrian war
A Turkish tank on the way to the Syrian border to take part in the Olive Branch offensive agains the Kurdish YPG militia. Photo: Ozan Kose/ AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
4 February 2018
13:40 CET+01:00
France and Turkey will be working in the coming weeks on a "diplomatic road map" for an end to the nearly seven-year war in Syria, President Emmanuel Macron's office said Sunday.
The announcement came after Macron spoke by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday which discussed in particular Turkey's operation against Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in Syria.
 
Macron had incensed Turkish officials last week by saying in a newspaper interview that France would have a "real problem" with the campaign if it turned out to be an "invasion operation".
   
Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported Saturday that Erdogan had sought to reassure Macron during their talk, saying Ankara had no eye on Syrian territory.
   
"The two presidents agreed to work on a diplomatic road map for Syria in the coming weeks," the Elysée Palace said.
   
"To that end, discussions between France and Turkey, which both hope for a political solution overseen by the UN, will increase in the coming days."
   
On January 20 Turkey launched its "Olive Branch" operation in northern Syria against the YPG, which it brands a terror group.
   
On Sunday it said it could expand the incursion beyond the northwestern enclave of Afrin, to the town of Manbij and possibly east of the Euphrates river.
   
But Turkey's Western allies do not classify the YPG as a terror group and have worked closely with its fighters in the battle against Islamic State (IS) jihadists.
   
Erdogan has sought to build a strong relationship with Macron despite rocky ties with the EU, visiting Paris in January for talks.
ypgsyria
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France calls for UN Security Council meeting over Syria

France urges end to Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish militia

Macron urges Putin to pressure Assad on aid

France to 'intervene' if nationals sentenced to death in Mideast

Lafarge bosses in French court over jihadist funding

Homeward bound? Europe mulls fate of jihadist families

Syrian actress-turned-activist who fled to France dies aged 44

Trump, Macron discuss increasing cooperation in Syria and Iraq
Advertisement

Recent highlights

La Chandeleur: Why do the French eat crêpes on February 2nd?

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
Advertisement

VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone

Cheese heists to oyster raids: How France is struggling in fight against gourmet thieves

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. La Chandeleur: The day the French get superstitious
  2. Hole-y smokes! Mysterious crater appears on French Riviera
  3. 'Five dead' after two army helicopters crash in France
  4. Paris parents take up fight against crummy school meals
  5. French Uni 'may be storing Nazi victims' skeletons'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
View all notices
Advertisement