Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

These are the ten most commonly stolen cars in France

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 February 2018
09:48 CET+01:00

Share this article

These are the ten most commonly stolen cars in France
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
2 February 2018
09:48 CET+01:00
Thinking of buying a new car in France? Perhaps avoid these ones…

The most desirable cars for thieves in France have been revealed, according to the Friday edition of the car magazine AutoPlus. 

The magazine revealed the top ten cars stolen in France in 2017, with the Smart Fortwo topping the list. 

Second place went to the Renault Clio, which jumped from 6th place in the same list from 2016. 

The magazine noted that it was “super easy” to jump start the Renault Clio, which probably explains why it’s zooming up the list of stolen cars. 

There are a whopping 285 cars stolen in France every day, the magazine noted, adding that this marked a 5.1 percent increase in the number of thefts across 2016.

The ten most stolen cars in France in 2017

  1. Smart Fortwo
  2. Renault Clio
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 
  4. BMW X6
  5. Renault Twingo 1
  6. BMW Série 6
  7. Land Rover Range Rover/Range Rover Sport
  8. Mercedes CLA
  9. BMW X5
  10. DS3/DS3 Cabrio

The magazine noted that the least stolen cars were those with electric keys like the BMW i3 and the Renault Zoé, or those with trackers like the Porsche 911.

A similar French study in 2017 by 40 Million d'Automobilistes showed that cars are most likely to be stolen when they’re parked in a street. 

"In 52 percent of cases, the vehicle was parked in the street, 31 percent were in a parking lot and 12 percent in a garage or a closed car park," said the study.

On top of that about 21 percent of them take place in the city centre, 24 percent in the suburbs and 16 percent of the thefts take place in rural areas.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recent highlights

La Chandeleur: Why do the French eat crêpes on February 2nd?

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
Advertisement

VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone

Cheese heists to oyster raids: How France is struggling in fight against gourmet thieves

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. La Chandeleur: Why do the French eat crêpes on February 2nd?
  2. Paris opens doors to France's first ever sex doll brothel
  3. French boy, aged 8, beaten up for wearing kippa in anti-Semitic attack
  4. Hunt goes on for Quiksilver CEO after his boat washes up on French beach
  5. Islam scholar Tariq Ramadan 'held in France' over rape accusations
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
View all notices
Advertisement