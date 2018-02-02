These are the ten most commonly stolen cars in France

Photo: AFP

Thinking of buying a new car in France? Perhaps avoid these ones…

The most desirable cars for thieves in France have been revealed, according to the Friday edition of the car magazine AutoPlus.

The magazine revealed the top ten cars stolen in France in 2017, with the Smart Fortwo topping the list.

Second place went to the Renault Clio, which jumped from 6th place in the same list from 2016.

The magazine noted that it was “super easy” to jump start the Renault Clio, which probably explains why it’s zooming up the list of stolen cars.

There are a whopping 285 cars stolen in France every day, the magazine noted, adding that this marked a 5.1 percent increase in the number of thefts across 2016.

The ten most stolen cars in France in 2017

Smart Fortwo Renault Clio Land Rover Range Rover Evoque BMW X6 Renault Twingo 1 BMW Série 6 Land Rover Range Rover/Range Rover Sport Mercedes CLA BMW X5 DS3/DS3 Cabrio

The magazine noted that the least stolen cars were those with electric keys like the BMW i3 and the Renault Zoé, or those with trackers like the Porsche 911.

A similar French study in 2017 by 40 Million d'Automobilistes showed that cars are most likely to be stolen when they’re parked in a street.

"In 52 percent of cases, the vehicle was parked in the street, 31 percent were in a parking lot and 12 percent in a garage or a closed car park," said the study.

On top of that about 21 percent of them take place in the city centre, 24 percent in the suburbs and 16 percent of the thefts take place in rural areas.