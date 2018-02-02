Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Hole-y smokes! Mysterious crater appears on French Riviera

Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
2 February 2018
12:17 CET+01:00
offbeat

Share this article

Hole-y smokes! Mysterious crater appears on French Riviera
All photos: AFP
Oliver Gee
oliver.gee@thelocal.com
2 February 2018
12:17 CET+01:00
Residents in the south of France have been left bamboozled after a 5-metre wide crater appeared on a beach in Nice.

There's a mystery afoot in Nice and everyone seems to have a theory. 

Some say it's a volcano, some say it's a geyser, according to the local Nice Matin newspaper at the scene.

One passerby suggested the hole was made by a meteorite. 

What we do know is this: A hole that is five metres in diameter and 2 metres deep - and which is almost perfectly round - has showed up on the Lido beach in Nice, just off the famous Promenade des Anglais. 

The water inside it is salty, no surprise really considering the hole is just a few metres away from the sea. 

While locals have been wondering about the story behind the crater, authorities haven't wasted any time in cordoning off the area.

On Friday, they brought in a digger in an attempt to fill in the hole. 

The Mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, wasn't interested in the speculation, tweeting out that the hole was nothing but a "natural phenomenon that happens four times a year". 

Experts told Nice Matin that the crater was nothing more than a shift in the layers of sand and beach pebbles, caused by the weight of the stones on the sand below. 

They pointed out similar occurrences in the same area in recent years.

In any case, the beach has been closed for the day while City Hall workers return the beach to its normal state. 

Meanwhile, residents are sure to be keeping an eye on the beach for the last weeks of winter in case of any more unusual phenomena. 

offbeat
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Paris opens doors to France's first ever sex doll brothel

After the 'Nutella riots' French supermarkets see 'violent' nappy rush

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson sets up home in Marseille

What the 'great Nutella riots' of 2018 tell us about the French

'They were like animals': Nutella promo sparks 'riots' in French supermarkets

Parisian caught snorting coke on bonnet of cop car (outside a police station)

Frenchman grateful to have genitals intact after python pee shock

VIDEO: French ref ridiculed after kicking player... and then sending him off
Advertisement

Recent highlights

La Chandeleur: Why do the French eat crêpes on February 2nd?

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
Advertisement

VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone

Cheese heists to oyster raids: How France is struggling in fight against gourmet thieves

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. La Chandeleur: Why do the French eat crêpes on February 2nd?
  2. La Chandeleur: The day the French get superstitious
  3. French boy, aged 8, beaten up for wearing kippa in anti-Semitic attack
  4. Paris Metro closures and evacuations as floods push on across France
  5. Islam scholar Tariq Ramadan 'held in France' over rape accusations
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
View all notices
Advertisement