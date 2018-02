Photo: Google Maps

Five people have reportedly died after two army helicopters crashed near a lake in south eastern France.

The crash occurred between the towns of Cabasse and Carces in the Var department of southern France, 50 kilometres from Saint Tropez.

Five bodies have been found, according to a source close to the investigation.

Emergency services at the scene are searching for a missing sixth passenger, according to Le Parisien newspaper.

EXCLU. Cinq morts dans un crash de deux hélicoptères à Cabasse https://t.co/CByon9nCYB pic.twitter.com/LBCaILPlTW — Var-matin (@Var_Matin) February 2, 2018

