French students set to take to streets over planned school reforms

French students and teachers are getting ready to take to the streets on Thursday in protest against the government's planned school reforms, including changes to the final high school exams and university admissions.

Demonstrations, rallies and strikes are planned across the country as students and teachers take a stand against French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed changes to France's education system.

The action has been prompted by this week's presentation of the government's proposed reforms to the baccalaureate -- the final high school exams taken by students before they go to university, with critics saying that students will be forced to make career choices at too young an age.

Students are also protesting the proposed changes to university access in France , a bill which is currently before parliament.

High schools in Paris, Marseille, Lille and Lyon are set to take part in the "day of action", according to student unions, as are students at Jean Jaurès university in Toulouse, Rennes II in Brittany and Jussieu in Paris.

Demonstrators are set to meet in Paris in front of Jussieu university at 2pm before walking to the Sorbonne, with other events organised in Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon and Strasbourg.

And there could be more in other major cities, according to the SNES-FSU union's Secretary General Hervé Christofol.

The overhaul of the baccalaureate was an election campaign promise of President Emmanuel Macron, with the French leader believing the current system fails to adequately prepare teenagers for university and the modern job market.

Several staff unions including the FSU, CGT, FO, SUD Education, as well as student unions including UNEF, Solidaires, SGL and UNL have come out against the changes.

In addition to forcing students into an important decision too early, those against the move say the ideal of scholastic equality is at risk, since wealthier students will probably be better prepared to navigate the choices now open to them than those in poorer areas. Increased tutoring is supposed to limit that risk, but many educators aren't convinced.

Meanwhile, the bill on access to university is currently before parliament. If it goes ahead it will remove the admissions system for universities and tighten entrance criteria.

But why does the government want to change the system?

Once in university, roughly 60 percent of students fail to secure their diplomas marking the first three years of study in France.