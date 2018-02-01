Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France sees rise in violence against Jews and Muslims despite drop in racist acts

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
1 February 2018
09:15 CET+01:00
racismanti-semitism

Share this article

France sees rise in violence against Jews and Muslims despite drop in racist acts
Muslims outside the Blue Mosque in Paris. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
1 February 2018
09:15 CET+01:00
Racist incidents ranging from vandalism to physical attacks decreased overall in France last year, however there has been a rise in violence targeting Jews and Muslims, an official report said Wednesday.
   
In 2015, following the jihadist attacks of January and November, incidents reported to police including violence, fires and vandalism as well as threats spiked at more than 2,000.
   
Racist incidents declined considerably in 2016, and last year 950 acts were recorded, a drop of 16 percent.
   
However, violent acts targeting minorities increased, from 67 to 72 against Muslims and from 77 to 97 against Jews, the report said.
 
READ ALSO:

French boy, aged 8, beaten up for wearing kippa in anti-Semitic attack Photo: AFP   

Monday's attack on the eight-year-old Jewish boy in Sarcelles, north of Paris, prompted a denunciation by President Emmanuel Macron.
   
The ministry's figures for attacks on religious sites painted a mixed picture.
   
For the first time since 2008, such attacks have decreased overall, down 7.5 percent from 2016.
   
Christian sites, the most heavily targeted, saw a 7.5 percent drop to 878 incidents, and attacks on Muslim sites fell 15 percent to 72.
   
But Jewish sites saw a 22 percent spike in attacks -- even though the total number was relatively low at 28.
racismanti-semitism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Make a difference volunteering overseas in 2018

There's no better time than the start of a new year to help bring about positive change in the world. Find out why scores of young idealists are signing up to change people's lives for the better by volunteering abroad.

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Related articles

French mayor sparks outrage by scrapping pork-free school meals

French footballer's 'blacked-up' photo sparks outrage

Top French socialist and anti-racism campaigner faces probe for anti-Semitic Macron tweet

France doubles fines for racial discrimination

Macron shares support for US anti-racism activists

French people are less xenophobic but still wary of Islam

Muslim daughter of terror victim: I fear Isis and racists in France

British football fans guilty over racism in Paris
Advertisement

Recent highlights

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris

VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone
Advertisement

Cheese heists to oyster raids: How France is struggling in fight against gourmet thieves

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France
  2. IN IMAGES: River Seine finally reaches peak in flood-hit Paris
  3. VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone
  4. Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
  5. Paris opens doors to France's first ever sex doll brothel
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/02
Bordeaux Bound?...Nibble & Sip with Kim
31/01
Experienced English-language proofreader accepting projects!
29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
View all notices
Advertisement