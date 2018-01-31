Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Quiksilver CEO remains missing after his boat washed up on French beach

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
31 January 2018
08:57 CET+01:00

Share this article

Quiksilver CEO remains missing after his boat washed up on French beach
Illustration photo of Hossegor, where Agnes' boat was washed up.
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
31 January 2018
08:57 CET+01:00
The search continued on Wednesday for the chief executive of surfing brand Quiksilver after his empty boat washed up on a beach in southwest France.

Pierre Agnes, 54, had ventured out at around 7:30 am (0630 GMT) on a routine fishing trip before contacting the local harbour master to say he was delaying his return because of fog, a source close to the rescue team told AFP.

The boat washed up shortly after 9:15am at Hossegor, a famed surfing spot about 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of Biarritz, the local authorities said in a statement.

Three helicopters and two boats were continuing their search for Agnes after dark but searches on land were suspended.

Rough seas were reported in the search area, though wind was light and visibility good.

Quiksilver, an iconic Australian surfwear company now based in the United States, recently changed its name to Boardriders, regrouping its other brands
including DC Shoes and the Roxy clothing brand.

Agnes, who joined the company nearly 30 years ago, was long based at Quiksilver's European headquarters in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, just south of
Biarritz.

Earlier this month Boardriders said it was preparing to buy its Australian rival Billabong, creating a group that would have a combined 630 stores in 28
countries.

An American investment group, Oaktree Capital, controls Boardriders and already owns 19 percent of Billabong.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference
Advertisement

Recent highlights

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris

VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone
Advertisement

Cheese heists to oyster raids: How France is struggling in fight against gourmet thieves

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France
  2. IN IMAGES: River Seine finally reaches peak in flood-hit Paris
  3. VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone
  4. Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
  5. French Alps: Two British skiers killed after venturing off-piste near Chamonix
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
View all notices
Advertisement