Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Hunt goes on for Quiksilver CEO after his boat washes up on French beach

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 January 2018
17:03 CET+01:00

Share this article

Hunt goes on for Quiksilver CEO after his boat washes up on French beach
Illustration photo
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 January 2018
17:03 CET+01:00
A search was under way on Tuesday for the chief executive of surfing brand Quiksilver after his boat was found empty, washed up on a beach in southwest France, officials said.

Pierre Agnes (see photo), 54, had ventured out at around 7:30 am (0630 GMT) and the boat washed up later at Hossegor, a famed surfing spot about 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of Biarritz, the local prefecture said in a statement.

Rescue services were unable to say if the Frenchman had been alone.

Three helicopters and two boats were searching for Agnes while agents scoured the coast.

Rough seas were reported in the area, though wind was light and visibility was clear.

Quiksilver, an iconic Australian surfwear company now based in the United States, recently changed its name to Boardriders, regrouping its other brands including DC Shoes and the Roxy clothing brand.

Agnes, who joined the company nearly 30 years ago, was long based at Quiksilver's European headquarters in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, just south of Biarritz.

Earlier this month Boardriders said it was preparing to buy its Australian rival Billabong, creating a group that would have a combined 630 stores in 28
countries.

An American investment group, Oaktree Capital, controls Boardriders and already owns 19 percent of Billabong.

Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference
Advertisement

Recent highlights

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris

VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone
Advertisement

Cheese heists to oyster raids: How France is struggling in fight against gourmet thieves

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France
  2. IN IMAGES: River Seine finally reaches peak in flood-hit Paris
  3. VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone
  4. Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
  5. French Alps: Two British skiers killed after venturing off-piste near Chamonix
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
View all notices
Advertisement