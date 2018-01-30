Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Paris opens doors to France's first ever sex doll brothel

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 January 2018
17:23 CET+01:00
sexoffbeat

Share this article

Paris opens doors to France's first ever sex doll brothel
Sex shops in the Pigalle district of Paris. Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 January 2018
17:23 CET+01:00
France's first ever sex doll brothel has been opened in Paris and it has three silicone sex dolls ready for "rent".

France changed its laws in 2016 to make paying for sex illegal, but the laws didn't say anything about paying for sex with a silicone doll. 

And perhaps with this in mind, a new brothel has opened in Paris where customers can pay to fulfill (almost) all of their sexual desires with silicone dolls. 

The official XDolls site advertises that it has three different dolls on offer - Lily, Sofia, and Kim - complete with pictures of each.

The whole operation is shrouded in secrecy. In fact, the official website doesn't even offer an address for the brothel - other than to say it's "somewhere in the 14th arrondissement" of Paris. 

To find the location, would-be customers have to pay for a session with a doll, which comes at a cost of €89 for an hour, €149 for two hours, and €19 for the optional virtual reality addition. 

While a sex-doll brothel is new for Paris, other European cities have embraced the trend in recent years. There have been sex dolls for hire for three years in Gateshead in the UK, which made headlines for its "try before you buy policy".

More recently, a sex doll brothel opened last week in the red light district of Amsterdam.

Europe got its first ever sex doll brothel when it opened in the Spanish city of Barcelona last February, our colleagues at The Local Spain reported.

“These are yotally realistic dolls, both in the movement of their joints to the touch of their skin that will allow you to fulfil all your fantasies,” claimed the brothel's website Lumidolls.

According to the creators of Barcelona's newest sex spot, the experience isn't just for fetishists but promises to be better than jumping into bed with a real, live breathing woman.

“These sex dolls will make the experience more pleasurable, exciting and erotic.”

The Lumidolls website assures clients that each doll is “thoroughly disinfected” after each use.

Barcelona opens 'Europe's first' sex doll brothel

 

 

READ ALSO: So where are all these sex clubs in Paris?

 

 

 

 

 

sexoffbeat
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

After the 'Nutella riots' French supermarkets see 'violent' nappy rush

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson sets up home in Marseille

What the 'great Nutella riots' of 2018 tell us about the French

'They were like animals': Nutella promo sparks 'riots' in French supermarkets

Parisian caught snorting coke on bonnet of cop car (outside a police station)

Frenchman grateful to have genitals intact after python pee shock

VIDEO: French ref ridiculed after kicking player... and then sending him off

Fearful French bakers seek World Heritage status for the traditional baguette
Advertisement

Recent highlights

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris

VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone
Advertisement

Cheese heists to oyster raids: How France is struggling in fight against gourmet thieves

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France
  2. IN IMAGES: River Seine finally reaches peak in flood-hit Paris
  3. VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone
  4. Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
  5. French Alps: Two British skiers killed after venturing off-piste near Chamonix
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
View all notices
Advertisement