Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson sets up home in Marseille

Pamela Anderson, the former Baywatch star turned animal rights campaigner, has moved to a chic neighbourhood in Marseille - a city that has long battled an image as France's so-called 'murder capital'.

Anderson and her partner Adil Rami - a former French international footballer who now plays for Olympique de Marseille - are reported to have moved permanently to a chic area of the Phoenician city.

The pair have moved in to a house in the Corniche-Kennedy neighbourhood, near the Prado beaches, according to reports in France.

That part of town has welcome some star visitors in the past, notably French president Emmanuel Macron, a fan of the Marseille football team.

It's also far away from the northern suburbs which have been riddled by drug violence and gun crime and helped to give Marseille its reputation as France's "murder capital" - which it has been fighting hard to lose.

Apparently the deal that saw them buy the house is top secret and covered by numerous confidentiality clauses, 20 Minutes reports.

Nevertheless neighbours say the former film actress, who made her name as a red-swimsuit wearing lifeguard in Baywatch, isn't hiding away.

"We see them in the neighbourhood and bump into them in certain restaurants. Pamela is not hiding," said one resident.

The Corniche-Kennedy neighbourhood offers spectacular views over the Mediterranean sea as well as the nearby Calanques national park. It's also not far from the famous Velodrome stadium where Marseille play their home games.

Pamela Anderson has been a regular presence on France's palm-fringed southern coast and has frequently been involved in goings on in France in recent years.

She caused a stir by visiting a migrant camp in northern France last year on the same day far right politician Marine Le Pen was turned away.

She also opened a French restaurant in the Riviera resort of Saint Tropez, with President Emmanuel Macron receiving an open invite.

Anderson teamed up with French chef Christophe Leroy to open "La Table du Marche" (The Market Table), a pop-up restaurant that served diners in the glitzy resort of Saint-Tropez for 50 days from July last year.

But Anderson has also made a name by getting involved in animal rights campaigning in France, notably by teaming up with Brigitte Bardot's foundation.

In 2016 she was invited to France's National Assembly to support a new bill against the force feeding of animals.