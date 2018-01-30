Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Boost for France as economy clocks up fastest growth in 10 years

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 January 2018
09:41 CET+01:00
economy

Share this article

Boost for France as economy clocks up fastest growth in 10 years
AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
30 January 2018
09:41 CET+01:00
The French economy notched up its fastest growth in 10 years in 2017, expanding by 1.9 percent, the national statistics institute INSEE calculated on Tuesday.

The figure, in line with forecasts by both INSEE and the Bank of France, represented a marked pick-up from 2016, when gross domestic product grew by 1.1 percent.

The economy performed particularly strongly in the fourth quarter of last year when GDP expanded by 0.6 percent, the statisticians calculated.

The government had been pencilling in growth of 1.7 percent for last year.

But Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire recently hinted that the performance could be even better, saying that "growth is solid. It may be close to 2.0 percent in 2017."

The acceleration in economic activity was driven largely by increased investment, which was up 3.7 percent last year, INSEE said.

Consumer spending increased by 1.3 percent, even if consumption growth slowed in the fourth quarter.

Exports also picked up, growing by 3.5 percent in 2017, compared with 1.9 percent a year earlier, while imports were up 4.3 percent.

That meant that France's overall net foreign trade continued to weigh on growth, knocking 0.4 percentage point off GDP, INSEE said.

Looking ahead to this year, the institute said it expected the current growth momentum to continue, with GDP projected to expand by 0.5 percent in the first quarter and 0.4 percent in the second quarter of 2018, with activity driven primarily by exports.

Unemployment is expected to come down slightly this year, with the jobless rate set to fall to 9.4 percent by mid-year compared with 9.7 percent at present.

Both the government and the Bank of France are pencilling in overall GDP growth of 1.7 percent for 2018.

economy
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

France's Macron 'must show example' on deficit: EU commissioner

France retains AA debt rating: Fitch

Make reforms while sun shines on world economy: Lagarde

Growth spurt: French economy to keep expanding in 2018

France plans spring sell-off with raft of privatisations

France still vice-champion of the world when it comes to high taxes

'We're more responsible now': France dismisses EU worries over Macron's budget

Business confidence in France hits near 10-year high
Advertisement

Recent highlights

23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France

Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris

VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone
Advertisement

Cheese heists to oyster raids: How France is struggling in fight against gourmet thieves

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 23 things you don't know about the French language until you live in France
  2. IN IMAGES: River Seine finally reaches peak in flood-hit Paris
  3. VIDEO: Stunning images of Paris floods captured by drone
  4. Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris
  5. French Alps: Two British skiers killed after venturing off-piste near Chamonix
Advertisement

Noticeboard

29/01
candy exhibition
25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
View all notices
Advertisement