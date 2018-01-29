Before and after pictures show extent of River Seine floods in Paris

Hundreds of residents in the city have been evacuated as a precaution while roads and paths along the river have long been closed off.
River traffic has long been halted on the Seine, which is normally packed with tour boats and owners of the city's picturesque houseboats worry their vessels might be lifted onto the quais.
The RER C train line which runs alongside the river has been suspended in the central section.
Here's a look at just how bad it is.
The tree at the end of the Square du Vert Galant. Before:
Photo: WikiCommons
After:
Photo: AFP
The Zouave statue, traditionally used as a gauge to see how high the river is. Before:
After:
Photo: AFP
The peniche boats along the river. Before:
Photo: WikiCommons
After:
Photo: AFP
Pont de Grenelle. Before:
After:
The river banks near the Eiffel Tower. Before:
Photo: Google Maps
After:
Photo: AFP
The Passerelle Leopold-Sedar-Senghoe. Before:
After:
Photo: AFP
The Square du Vert-Galant. Before:
Photo: WikiCommons
After:
Photo: AFP