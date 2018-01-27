Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Paris zoo reopens after last truant baboons found

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 January 2018
15:17 CET+01:00
baboonszoo

Share this article

Paris zoo reopens after last truant baboons found
A 2015 file photo of baboons at the Paris zoo. Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
27 January 2018
15:17 CET+01:00
Paris's main zoo was set to reopen Saturday after the last of around 50 baboons who had escaped from their enclosure were found overnight, the zoo authorities said.

A spokeswoman for the National Museum of Natural History said two females and a baby were tracked down at around 4:15 am.

The zoo was expected to reopen around noon.

"The professionalism of the wildlife teams at the Paris zoo allowed for a happy ending ... we are analysing the precise circumstances of the incident," the spokeswoman said.

The baboons remain in the area of the "grand rocher", a landmark central mountain inaccessible to the public at the zoo in the lush Vincennes area of the French capital.

The breakout was first noticed by a zoo worker, who saw the primates gathering in a service corridor used by personnel late Friday morning.

Safety procedures were immediately triggered, the zoo said in a statement, with a total of 60 firefighters, 20 police and all of the zoo's staff mobilised to capture the animals.

None of the baboons reached public areas and the evacuation was ordered as a precaution, the zoo said.

READ ALSO: Paris zoo evacuated after baboons escape enclosure

baboonszoo
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Panda gives birth to twins at French zoo, one cub dies

French conservations raise alarm after slaying of rhino in zoo

Poachers kill rhino and saw off its horn at zoo near Paris

France goes ape over club's 'zoo night' with caged tigers

Komodo dragon stolen from French reptile farm

French zoo offers 'night at home' with polar bear

Lion wounds 16-month-old child at French circus

New '21st century' Paris zoo 'is not a fun park'
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement

Decoding the French: Eight YouTube channels to help explain life in France

French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. LATEST IMAGES: Paris floods as River Seine rises to new heights
  2. 'They were like animals': Nutella promo sparks 'riots' in French supermarkets
  3. Paris floods latest: River Seine rises towards 6-metre mark as barriers deployed
  4. Before and after: The River Seine floods in Paris
  5. Paris floods LATEST images: Swollen River Seine keeps on rising
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement