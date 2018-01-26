Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

French prison guards reject government's latest offer to end protest

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 January 2018
11:57 CET+01:00
prisons

Share this article

French prison guards reject government's latest offer to end protest
Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
26 January 2018
11:57 CET+01:00
French prison guards pushed ahead with work stoppages and pickets Friday after two unions turned down the government's latest offer to end a nearly two-week crisis after a series of attacks by inmates.
But French President Emmanuel Macron said his justice minister Nicole Belloubet, who has been negotiating with union leaders this week to end France's worst prison blockade in 25 years, had his full support.
   
"The minister is taking action and I'm certain she will reach a negotiated solution", Macron said Thursday.
   
Belloubet told union chiefs that 1,500 maximum security cells would be built, and that dangerous inmates would be handcuffed and once again subject to spot cell searches.
   
She also pledged to create 1,100 new jobs to ease the pressure on the 28,000 guards at overcrowded prisons, and at least 30 million euros ($37 million) to increase salaries.
 
READ ALSO:

'We risk our lives for €1.5k a month': French prisons on edge over radicalised inmatesPhoto: AFP

Belloubet told Europe 1 radio on Friday that they were "very serious offers" while calling for "a sense of responsibility, an appreciation of the situation."
   
She is expected to be auditioned soon by a Senate panel on the blockades.
   
France's prisons administration said 116 of the country's 188 jails wereaffected by the protests Thursday, with guards at 42 facilities refusing to show up for all or part of their shifts.
   
Only about 60 prisons were experiencing work stoppages early Friday.
   
Guards are wary of escalating their protests with threats to "lay down their keys", since they are banned from striking under French law.
   
But at the Fresnes prison outside Paris, one of the country's biggest, only about 20 of the 150 guards had shown up Friday, the Force Ouvriere union said.
   
Tensions mounted this week after the prisons administration warned that guards repeatedly calling in sick as a way of halting operations could be disciplined.
 
'Fearing for their lives'
 
Force Ouvriere and the CGT dismissed the government's offer, with the CGT saying "the essential isn't there."
   
Many guards now insist that they should be ranked higher in France's civil service categories, which would bolster their base pay.
   
Jean-Francois Forget, head of the UFAP-UNSA, the largest union for guards, said members would continue the protest Friday, although he welcomed the justice minister's "improvements".
   
"We've gone from 30 million euros to 34 million, and we've got 40 million euros to create new jobs," he said after Thursday's meeting.
   
Conditions in French prisons have long been a source of anger among prisoners and guards and an embarrassment for the state, with Macron once describing them as "disgraceful".
 
Photo: AFP
   
Adding to the guards' grievances is the radicalisation of inmates who come under the sway of jailed Islamist extremists and jihadists.
   
French prisons have developed a reputation for being hotbeds of radical Islam that have turned out some of the jihadists behind a series of bloody attacks in recent years.
   
The protests began after a convicted Al-Qaeda extremist attacked guards in a high-security facility in the north of the country on January 11 with a razor blade and scissors, injuring three of them.
   
A series of other assaults occurred shortly afterwards, often by radicalised inmates.
   
"These people go to work every day, civil servants, fearing for their security or their lives. We need solutions which respond to this concern for working in safety," Laurent Berger, head of the national CFDT union, which does not have a chapter for prison guards, said Friday.
prisons
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Guards blockade 120 jails as crisis in French prisons heightens

French prison guards hurt in new 'extremist' attack as wardens clash with riot police

'We risk our lives for €1.5k a month': French prisons on edge over radicalised inmates

French prison guards hurt in two new attacks by radicalized inmates

French prison guards block jails after blade attack by Al Qaeda convict

Yikes! This is what a rat-infested French jail looks like

France to build 33 new prisons across the country

France taken to court for rat and cockroach-infested prison
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement

Decoding the French: Eight YouTube channels to help explain life in France

French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding
  2. LATEST IMAGES: Paris floods as River Seine rises to new heights
  3. 'They were like animals': Nutella promo sparks 'riots' in French supermarkets
  4. Paris floods latest: Transport hit as Louvre takes action due to rising River Seine
  5. Paris floods latest: River Seine rises towards 6-metre mark as barriers deployed
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement