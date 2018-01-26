Paris zoo evacuated after baboons escape enclosure

A picture of the baboons from the Paris zoo, taken in 2015. Photo: AFP

The Paris Zoological Park was closed on Friday after baboons managed to escape their enclosure.

It remains unclear as yet how the baboons got loose, but the zoo reacted by closing its doors to the public.

Initial reports suggested 50 baboons had escaped, although a zoo spokesperson told The Local that the number was only four.

"The four that escaped are currently in the wooded area of the park," he said, adding that the zoo has been evacuated.

He added that none had left the zoo.

Police were quick to the scene, with several photos tweeted from the zoo showing police officers surrounding the zoo. They've reportedly closed off nearby roads.

The zoo, often referred to as the Vincennes Zoo, is located on the edge of the Bois de Vincennes on the south eastern edge of Paris.