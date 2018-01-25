Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France has not changed, Macron's just made it look great again, says tech giant

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 January 2018
11:15 CET+01:00
technologymacron

Share this article

France has not changed, Macron's just made it look great again, says tech giant
Macron with young entrepreneurs and tech billionaire Xavier Niel (bottom right). Photo: AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 January 2018
11:15 CET+01:00
President Emmanuel Macron has "completely changed" France's image, telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel said Wednesday, crediting the youthful, pro-business politician with attracting an influx of tech talent.
"He has given France a pro-startup, pro-entrepreneur image abroad that we did not really have before," said Niel, who bankrolled a giant startup incubator on the banks of the Seine river in Paris that opened a month after Macron's election last year.
   
Speaking to a group of foreign correspondents at Station F  -- the world's biggest incubator which is nourishing 1,000 startups -- Niel praised Macron's reform of the labour code and of wealth and investment taxes.
 
But his most important achievement to date has been to change France's image as being a place that is unfriendly to business, said 50-year-old Niel, a serial entrepreneur nicknamed the "French Steve Jobs".
 
"France has not changed... What really changed is the fact of having a young, dynamic president, who is not from any political party," he said.
   
On Wednesday, Macron took his pledge of a French renaissance to the world's business elite gathered in the Swiss resort of Davos.
 
READ ALSO:

Macron welcomes 140 business chiefs to Paris in major charm offensivePhoto: AFP

"France is back at the core of Europe," said the 40-year-old former investment banker, who has been hailed as a potential saviour of a liberal post-war order under threat from Donald Trump's America and Britain's decision to leave the EU.
 
Trump, Brexit boost
 
Niel, vice-president of Iliad which owns France's second-biggest mobile phone operator, said Trump's nativist policies and climate change denialism had contributed to France's growing appeal as a place to start a business.
 
"England maybe does not appear very stable under Theresa May, Germany doesn't maybe seem much fun with a leader who is starting to get on in years and the United States under Donald Trump doesn't seem very welcoming to strangers," he said. "In the midst of all that, we're doing quite nicely."
   
Station F manager Roxanne Varza said the incubator, which Niel paid for with 250 million euros of his own money, received more applications from US and UK start-ups last year than any other country.
   
Niel singled out Macron's introduction of a flat tax rate of 30 percent on capital gains and dividends as one of the most significant reforms for companies looking to invest in new technology companies.
   
But much of what is drawing tech firms to Paris predates Macron.
   
It was Macron's predecessor Francois Hollande who set up new visas for digital entrepreneurs.
   
In its 2017 State of European Tech report the investment firm Atomico noted that Britain remained the biggest recipient of venture capital funding at $5.4 billion (4.4 billion euros) -- more than double that of France.
   
But it was France that closed the most deals.
technologymacron
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Google to open artificial intelligence lab in Paris

France fails to meet targets for cutting greenhouse gas emissions

German, French MPs urge closer bond on friendship anniversary

Macron welcomes 140 business chiefs to Paris in major charm offensive

Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: foreign minister

Brexit special trade agreement possible, Macron says

Macron boosts Merkel ahead of key coalition vote

No cash, no problem: Hi-tech Paris priest makes sure his flock have no excuses
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement

Decoding the French: Eight YouTube channels to help explain life in France

French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding
  2. LATEST IMAGES: Paris floods as River Seine rises to new heights
  3. Paris floods latest: Transport hit as Louvre takes action due to rising River Seine
  4. France looks set to soften its laws on smoking cannabis
  5. Paris floods latest: Crisis cell set up as commuter train line closed
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement