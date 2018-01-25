Paris floods LATEST images: Swollen River Seine keeps on rising

Photo: AFP

The Seine in Paris continued to rise on Thursday, covering quays and putting museums on an emergency footing as the river gets set to reach a peak of up to 6.2 metres on Saturday. Here are the latest images from the floods.

If the River Seine reaches the expected 6.2 metres, its water levels will be around four to five metres above its normal height.

Roads and paths along the river were already flooded days ago and have long since been closed off. River traffic has long been halted on the Seine, which is normally packed with tour boats and owners of the city's picturesque houseboats worry their vessels might be lifted onto the quais. The RER C train line which runs alongside the river has been suspended in the central section.

Like elsewhere in France, Paris has seen double the amount of normal rainfall. A total of 183 millimetres (7.2 inches) has fallen in the French capital since December 1st, with more rain forecast for Thursday.