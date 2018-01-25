Paris floods LATEST images: Swollen River Seine keeps on rising

If the River Seine reaches the expected 6.2 metres, its water levels will be around four to five metres above its normal height.
Roads and paths along the river were already flooded days ago and have long since been closed off.
River traffic has long been halted on the Seine, which is normally packed with tour boats and owners of the city's picturesque houseboats worry their vessels might be lifted onto the quais.
The RER C train line which runs alongside the river has been suspended in the central section.
Like elsewhere in France, Paris has seen double the amount of normal rainfall. A total of 183 millimetres (7.2 inches) has fallen in the French capital since December 1st, with more rain forecast for Thursday.
While the Seine is set to reach levels last seen in 1982 at its peak on Saturday, it flows in a deep channel through the heart of the capital, posing a danger only to riverside buildings and infrastructure.
Here are the latest images of the floods in the French capital on Thursday.
Photo: AFP
And a couple just for fun...
J'ai un doute sur l'authenticité d'une photo trouvée sur Twitter au sujet de la #crue de la #Seine à #Paris ...#FakeNews ou pas ... Je doute toujours 😉— THEVELEIN Adrien (@adrienthevelein) January 24, 2018
Vérifiez avant de partager 👍 pic.twitter.com/2w0i3WUVtd
January 24, 2018