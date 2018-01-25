IN PICTURES: Parts of France left submerged as flood waters rise

Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. Photo: AFP

Parts of France remain on alert for floods as authorities struggle to deal with the fallout from the country's major rivers bursting their banks and leaving cities, villages and farms underwater. Here's a selection of the most dramatic images.

In total, 15 departments were on orange alert for flood risk on Thursday morning, according to France's national weather agency Meteo France.

Orange is the second highest alert and when in place people are advised "to be very vigilant" due to the danger. The public are advised to stay away from the water's edge.

The 15 departements were Aube, Doubs, Jura, Marne, Haute-Marne, Meuse, Saône-et-Loire, Paris, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Yonne, Hauts-de-Seine, Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne and Val-d'Oise.

Four other departments, Puy-de-Dome, Loire, Cantal and Haute-Loire were on alert for snow and ice.

Map: Meteo France

In Val-de-Marne to the south east of Paris, military trucks have arrived to help evacuate residents of the town. Elsewhere in France, including Paris, transport lines and school bus services have been shut down and river banks across swathes of the country are no go zones.

Here are some of the most dramatic images from the floods:

Tonneins, Lot-et-Garonne

The swollen river Rhone in Lyon

Crosne, Ile-de-France

Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Paris suburbs

Kehl, at the French-German border

Benfeld, eastern France

Grigny, Essonne

Ornans, eastern France