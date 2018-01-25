Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France to slash fines for pot smokers amid rise in Cannabis use

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 January 2018
15:01 CET+01:00
cannabisdrugs

Share this article

France to slash fines for pot smokers amid rise in Cannabis use
Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
25 January 2018
15:01 CET+01:00
The French government announced on Thursday that it will slash fines on those caught smoking pot, despite cannabis use being on the rise in the country. Their aim is to lessen the work load on the overburdened police and the justice system.

The French government announced on Thursday that it will slash fines as part of a new policy on cannabis use but that it will not pursue decriminalisation of the drug.

Cannabis use is on the rise in France, with around 700,000 people estimated to use the drug every day.

"We are going to introduce simplified fines for this offence," said Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

Collomb said further action against offenders would remain an option, adding: "Therefore there will be no decriminalisation for cannabis use."

The new fines are expected to be set at 150 to 200 euros ($180 to $250).

France's current laws around drug use are some of Europe's strictest, providing for fines of up to 3,750 euros and prison sentences of up to a year.

In 2015, the last year for which figures were published, 140,000 people were arrested for drug use offences, though only 3,098 were given prison
sentences.

Parliament speaker François de Rugy hailed the new policy as "pragmatic".

"In the past, police officers and judges would spend a lot of time on procedures which ended in formal warnings being given, so it didn't serve any
purpose," de Rugy told BFMTV/RMC television.

Decriminalisation of cannabis and other drugs has been a hot topic in France in recent years, with those advocating such a course facing accusations of being soft on crime.

Police unions and judges have also expressed their opposition to any softening of the law.

Some other Western countries have recently moved towards softer penalties for cannabis use, with several US states legalising recreational use altogether.

Germany, Belgium and Italy are among those European states that have opted for decriminalisation.

cannabisdrugs
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

France looks set to soften its laws on smoking cannabis

French police find €12 million cannabis haul in Channel Tunnel

France angers Philippines president in row over human rights

France: Ex-drugs squad boss accused over drug smuggling

France nets 1.3 tonne cocaine haul on boat from Brazil

French police destroy 'work of art' thinking it was illegal cannabis plantation

Young British woman dies in Paris 'after taking notorious N-bomb drug'

'Air Cocaine' smuggler transferred to France
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement

Decoding the French: Eight YouTube channels to help explain life in France

French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding
  2. LATEST IMAGES: Paris floods as River Seine rises to new heights
  3. Paris floods latest: Transport hit as Louvre takes action due to rising River Seine
  4. France floods: Red alert warnings issued as river levels rise
  5. French Alps: 100 Chamonix chalets evacuated due to extreme snow
Advertisement

Noticeboard

25/01
Hgtv show casting
01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement