Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Trump invites Emmanuel Macron for state visit to US

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 January 2018
09:52 CET+01:00
trump macron

Share this article

Trump invites Emmanuel Macron for state visit to US
AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
24 January 2018
09:52 CET+01:00
French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited to visit the White House, in the first state visit announced since Donald Trump took office a year ago.

US President Donald Trump has invited his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to the White House later this year, a US official told AFP.

Macron's trip, whose date has yet to be decided, is the first state visit announced by the White House since Trump took office a year ago.

The two leaders, who have met several times, have good relations, despite fundamental disagreements on such issues as climate change.

The French president, who deplored Trump's announced intent to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate accord on curbing global warming emissions, has openly expressed hope that his "friend" would change his mind in the coming months or years.

Trump on Macron: 'He loves holding my hand and that's good'

Macron himself hosted Trump, 31 years his senior, with much pomp and circumstance on July 14 in Paris.

Trump had expressed admiration for the military parade on Bastille Day, France's national celebration, and spoke of organizing a similar display in Washington on July 4, America's Independence Day.

READ ALSO:

Trump's 'inappropriate' comments about Brigitte Macron's body mar Paris visit

trump macron
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Macron to woo under-pressure Trump with French grandeur and gastronomy
Advertisement

Recent highlights

The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement

Decoding the French: Eight YouTube channels to help explain life in France

French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. The French are not rude, it's just one big misunderstanding
  2. France floods: Red alert warnings issued as river levels rise
  3. French Alps: 100 Chamonix chalets evacuated due to extreme snow
  4. Paris floods latest: Crisis cell set up as commuter train line closed
  5. The French culture shocks you should be prepared for
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement