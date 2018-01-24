Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
LATEST IMAGES: Paris floods as River Seine continues to rise

24 January 2018
14:37 CET+01:00
LATEST IMAGES: Paris floods as River Seine continues to rise
24 January 2018
14:37 CET+01:00
The River Seine is rising in Paris and it makes for spectacular images. Here are a selection of the latest.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

