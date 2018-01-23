Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Paris: Flooded River Seine set to top 5.7 metre mark as water levels rise

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
23 January 2018
10:12 CET+01:00
seineparis flooding

Share this article

Paris: Flooded River Seine set to top 5.7 metre mark as water levels rise
All photos AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
23 January 2018
10:12 CET+01:00
The water levels of the River Seine in Paris were set to continue rising on Tuesday and look set to reach four metres above the usual level. The capital's residents have been warned to take "extreme caution".

The level of the river Seine in Paris rose from 4.57 metres on Monday to 4.82 metres by Tuesday morning and is expected to keep rising until Wednesday when it could reach 5.7 metres, almost four metres about its normal level of 2 metres.

There are some suggestions it could even pass the 6.10 metre level reached in 2016 although the record of 8.62 metres set in the famous 1910 flood should be safe for now.

The floods have caused major disruption with roads and tunnels along the river banks closed and all river traffic including cruise boats are suspended as boats are unable to pass under the bridges.

Paris police chief Michel Delpuech has told residents to "take extreme care when close to the water." 

Authorities have advised those living on barges on the Seine to move to dry land. And restaurant barges along the river have been closed.

Parks and gardens have also been flooded. Certain underground car parks in the 12th and 13th arrondissements are also beginning to flood.

Sign up to our newsletter to get a daily dose of news, views and features about France

The flood is due to days of downpours further up stream, with the flooded Marne, Yonne and Armançon rivers helping swell the waters of the Seine.

"The accumulation of rainfall is remarkable," said the weather channel Chaine Méteo. "Last week, the equivalent of two weeks of rain has fallen in the basin that feeds the Seine and its tributaries."

Paris is officially on Orange alert due to the floods as are the surrounding departments of Val d'Oise, Yvelines and Seine-et-Marne. That is he second highest warning level meaning the public are advised to be vigilant and avoid the edge of the water.

The level of the River Marne is worrying authorities as it continues to rise on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: What Paris looked like during the 1910 'flood of the century'

 

 

 

 

seineparis flooding
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Paris: Policewoman missing after being swept away in River Seine

Paris plans for three new futuristic bridges over the River Seine

Paris reveals grand plans to 'reinvent the River Seine'

Paris mayor dreams of seeing athletes swim in the Seine

Paris set to make river bank car-free for six-month trial

Parisians invited to swim in the Bassin de la Villette

Four killed in worst Seine floods in decades: French PM

Flooded River Seine in Paris tops 6m mark (and it's rising)
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth

Decoding the French: Eight YouTube channels to help explain life in France

Advertisement

French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?

What you need to know about the French population in 2018
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. France floods: Red alert warnings issued as river levels rise
  2. French Alps: 100 Chamonix chalets evacuated due to extreme snow
  3. The French culture shocks you should be prepared for
  4. Paris on alert as River Seine breaks banks and keeps on rising
  5. Paris floods latest: Crisis cell set up as commuter train line closed
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement