IN PICTURES: What Paris looked like during the 1910 'flood of the century'

The Alma bridge, with the statue of the Zouave soldier almost completely submerged.
(Files/AFP)
Paris during the Great Flood, (France, 1910). pic.twitter.com/JxoGRPCX9Y— Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) October 3, 2017
This was the scene at the L'Entrepôt de Bercy
(Agence Rol/Public Domain)
Cour de Rome near the Saint-Lazare train station.
(Files/AFP)
Roger Viollet— aucharbon (@alcarbon68) January 21, 2018
Great Flood in Paris, 1910 pic.twitter.com/8pSW6XXaca
Avenue Montaigne
(Agence Rol/Public Domain)
A Metro station during the 1910 Great Flood of Paris pic.twitter.com/TobS7RY6uL— History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) January 6, 2018
Avenue Montaigne again.
(Agence Rol/Public Domain)
HISTORY SHARE: HISTORIC DISASTER: GREAT FLOOD OF PARIS, 1910 https://t.co/P3ko3Upz8V pic.twitter.com/77eauvHTnS— Renee Duke (@renee_duke) January 21, 2018
Boulevard Diderot
(Agence Rol/Public Domain)
Port de la Gare
(Agence Rol/Public Domain)
Paris Venise 1910 big flood pic.twitter.com/Nre9tqktIw— Paris (@ParisAMDParis) January 13, 2018
Quai des Grands Augustins
(Agence Rol/Public Domain)
A polar bear in the flooded bear enclosure in the Botanical Gardens of Paris during the flood of 1910. pic.twitter.com/YBFRwTJLE0— History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) January 2, 2018
Port du Louvre
(Agence Rol/Public Domain)
Rue de Bourgogne
(Agence Rol/Public Domain)
Rue de Lille
(Agence Rol/Public Domain)
Rue de l'Université
(Agence Rol/Public Domain)
Metro Rome
Gare des Invalides
