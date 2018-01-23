IN PICTURES: What Paris looked like during the 1910 'flood of the century'

Photo: Agence Rol/Public Domain)

These spectacular pictures show what happened back in 1910 when Paris was hit by the "flood of the century".

The Alma bridge, with the statue of the Zouave soldier almost completely submerged.

(Files/AFP)

Paris during the Great Flood, (France, 1910). pic.twitter.com/JxoGRPCX9Y — Historical Pics (@HistoricalPics) October 3, 2017

This was the scene at the L'Entrepôt de Bercy

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Cour de Rome near the Saint-Lazare train station.

(Files/AFP)

Roger Viollet



Great Flood in Paris, 1910 pic.twitter.com/8pSW6XXaca — aucharbon (@alcarbon68) January 21, 2018

Avenue Montaigne

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

A Metro station during the 1910 Great Flood of Paris pic.twitter.com/TobS7RY6uL — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) January 6, 2018

Avenue Montaigne again.

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

HISTORY SHARE: HISTORIC DISASTER: GREAT FLOOD OF PARIS, 1910 https://t.co/P3ko3Upz8V pic.twitter.com/77eauvHTnS — Renee Duke (@renee_duke) January 21, 2018

Boulevard Diderot

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Port de la Gare

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Paris Venise 1910 big flood pic.twitter.com/Nre9tqktIw — Paris (@ParisAMDParis) January 13, 2018

Quai des Grands Augustins

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

A polar bear in the flooded bear enclosure in the Botanical Gardens of Paris during the flood of 1910. pic.twitter.com/YBFRwTJLE0 — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) January 2, 2018

Port du Louvre

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Rue de Bourgogne

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Rue de Lille

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Rue de l'Université

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Metro Rome

Gare des Invalides

