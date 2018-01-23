Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
IN PICTURES: What Paris looked like during the 1910 'flood of the century'

23 January 2018
10:06 CET+01:00
floods

Photo: Agence Rol/Public Domain)
23 January 2018
10:06 CET+01:00
These spectacular pictures show what happened back in 1910 when Paris was hit by the "flood of the century".

The Alma bridge, with the statue of the Zouave soldier almost completely submerged.

(Files/AFP)

 

This was the scene at the L'Entrepôt de Bercy

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Cour de Rome near the Saint-Lazare train station.

(Files/AFP)

 

Avenue Montaigne

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Avenue Montaigne again.

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

 

Boulevard Diderot

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Port de la Gare

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Quai des Grands Augustins

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

 

Port du Louvre

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Rue de Bourgogne

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Rue de Lille

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Rue de l'Université

(Agence Rol/Public Domain)

Metro Rome

Gare des Invalides

 

floods
