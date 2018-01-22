Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Yikes! Chilling video of rats in Paris dumpster sparks new alarm over rodent invasion

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 January 2018
10:19 CET+01:00
ratrodentparis

Share this article

Yikes! Chilling video of rats in Paris dumpster sparks new alarm over rodent invasion
Photo: Screengrab Le Parisien
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
22 January 2018
10:19 CET+01:00
A stomach-churning video showing scores of rats fighting over food in a Paris dumpster has once again sparked alarm over the invasion of rats in the French capital. The clip was filmed by a rubbish collector who said rats have attacked his colleagues.
The video was filmed by one of the city's refuse collectors reveals Paris's longstanding rat problem in all its horror. 
 
The swarms of rats caught on camera shows a huge number of the pests climbing all over each other presumably to get to food in the bin. Some are seen desperately trying to jump out of the bin.
 
Filmed on the banks of the River Seine, between the Musée d'Orsay and the Pont Royal, it's not exactly the kind of video people are used to seeing set in the romantic heart of the French capital. 
 
 
 
 
But even though it's unquestionably disgusting and somewhat horrifying, the garbage collector who captured the scene says that for him and his colleagues it's not an uncommon sight. 
 
 "For a year, there has been a proliferation of rats in all the areas bordering the Seine," he told Le Parisien.
 
"In the morning, we back away [from the bins]," he adds, saying he deplores the situation "for both Parisians and tourists, who come to visit the most beautiful city in the world."
 
The situation is so bad, he says that he and his colleagues are regularly attacked by rats and fear one day they will be left seriously hurt.
 
"A colleague told me that a rat had jumped to his throat and another to his arm," said David, adding that to his knowledge there have been no bites so far but that he does "not want to wait until there is a tragedy. "
 
As a result the garbage collectors are calling on the city to take measures to eradicate the problem and for restaurants in the area to behave better. 
 
"The restaurants have about fifteen skips at their disposal and some still leave garbage bags outside," he said. 
 
The rats from the bin in the video were incinerated. 
 
The Town Hall says it is tackling the problem head on, with Mao Peninou who is in charge of cleanliness at City Hall saying that in September €1.5 million was put towards getting rid of the rats. 
 
 
This has been used for "intense cleaning, replacing all open public bins, as well as deratting operations in the city's parks and gardens," said Peninou.
 
The city's rodents were given an image overhaul in 2007 in the hit animated film "Ratatouille" which depicted them cooking in a famous restaurant.
 
But rats are believed to easily outnumber Parisians in the French capital, their numbers are increasing and they don't seem to be going away. 
 
 
The Interior Ministry in Place Beauvau in Paris next to the president's Elysee Palace was among those affected, with the hallways and the apartment of Jacqueline Gourault, the minister's secretary, also playing host to the clever critters. 
 
 
A blog post on the site "Vivre Le Marais", a community website for those living in the Marais quarter of central Paris, mentioned how the writer had counted some 200 rats inthe gardens around the St Jacques tower.

The blog post called the garden a “dump” and said the rat problem was not solved it would become “a hotbed of infection and a shame for Paris.” 

 
 
ratrodentparis
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Paris rolls out 'on demand bus stops' in bid to fight sexual harassment

Firm behind Paris bike hire chaos slapped with million-euro bill

'Junkie land': Paris Metro driver tells story of crack-fuelled stations of Line 12

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Probe opened after public bus burns to a cinder on Paris street

Gangs of Paris: The problem of youth violence in the French capital

Dior fashion exhibition in Paris breaks 112-year record

Native Parisians now more and more likely to leave Paris

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth

Decoding the French: Eight YouTube channels to help explain life in France

Advertisement

French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?

What you need to know about the French population in 2018
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 of the best novels about life in rural France (apart from A Year in Provence)
  2. Second face transplant for Frenchman in world-first
  3. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  4. Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: minister
  5. 'I'm tired of educating your kids': French porn star urges parents to get control of their teen sons
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement