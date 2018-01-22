Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

German, French MPs urge closer bond on friendship anniversary

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 January 2018
14:22 CET+01:00
eufrancetreatymacron

Share this article

German, French MPs urge closer bond on friendship anniversary
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
22 January 2018
14:22 CET+01:00
German and French lawmakers on Monday marked the 55th anniversary of a friendship treaty between their countries with a plea for closer cooperation as Paris seeks Berlin's backing for ambitious EU reforms.

"France and Germany are not just a couple anymore. We're family," the visiting speaker of the French parliament, Francois de Rugy, told German MPs.

In simultaneous sessions, lawmakers in both countries debated a resolution for an updated Elysee Treaty to renew their bond more than half a century after the original pact sealed their nations' post-war reconciliation.

Bundestag president Wolfgang Schaeuble said the 1963 treaty had transformed relations "for the better" but that a fresh impulse was needed to respond to a changing world.

"We can feel the expectations upon us, including from our neighbours," he said in Berlin's iconic Reichstag building.

De Rugy echoed the sense of urgency in his own speech, delivered in German, and stressed the countries' role as the twin motor of the European Union.

"Although Europe is about more than just Franco-German cooperation, strengthening our countries' cooperation is a condition for a stronger Europe," he said.

The new treaty includes calls for more language and cultural exchanges, increased collaboration on digitalization projects and more so-called "eurodistrict" initiatives that make daily life easier and less bureaucratic for people in border towns.

France will also launch public consultations this spring asking citizens what they want from Europe, de Rugy added, urging other member states to follow suit.

"Citizens must finally be placed at the heart of the European project," he said.

The resolution for a new Elysee treaty was overwhelmingly approved by German MPs.

French MPs will vote on the same resolution later on Monday, after an address by Schaeuble to the National Assembly in Paris.

Signed by then French president Charles de Gaulle and West German chancellor Konrad Adenauer, the original Elysee accord formalized the cooperation between the former foes that went on to become a building block of European unity.

The plea to update the Franco-German bond comes as President Emmanuel Macron is pushing to overhaul the eurozone and deepen EU integration, proposals for which he needs Chancellor Angela Merkel's blessing.

The reform drive has been on hold however as Merkel struggles to form a new government four months after inconclusive elections.

But in a boost to Macron, Germany's pro-EU, centre-left Social Democrats on Sunday agreed to begin formal coalition talks with Merkel's conservatives.

eufrancetreatymacron
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Macron welcomes 140 business chiefs to Paris in major charm offensive

Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: minister

Brexit special trade agreement possible, Macron says

Macron boosts Merkel ahead of key coalition vote

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?

Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France

French trade union chief slams UK and US over lack of workers' rights

Fresh claims around Emmanuel Macron's erotic novel set tongues wagging in France

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Seven things to know before you buy that house in France

89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth

Decoding the French: Eight YouTube channels to help explain life in France

Advertisement

French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light

Why are the French making fewer and fewer babies?

What you need to know about the French population in 2018
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 of the best novels about life in rural France (apart from A Year in Provence)
  2. Second face transplant for Frenchman in world-first
  3. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  4. Germany 'must develop EU further' with France: minister
  5. 'I'm tired of educating your kids': French porn star urges parents to get control of their teen sons
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement