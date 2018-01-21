Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

France calls for UN Security Council meeting over Syria

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
21 January 2018
14:39 CET+01:00
syriajean-yves le drian

Share this article

France calls for UN Security Council meeting over Syria
Syrian children look at a building that was damaged in a missile attack on the rebel-held besieged town of Arbin on Thursday. PHOTO: ABDULMONAM EASSA / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
21 January 2018
14:39 CET+01:00
France has called for a United Nations Security Council meeting over "humanitarian risks" as fighting escalates in Syria, its foreign minister said on Sunday in Algiers.
"France is very preoccupied by the situation in Syria and by the brutal degradation of the situation," Jean-Yves Le Drian said.
 
"This is why we have called for a Security Council meeting to evaluate all the humanitarian risks, which are very serious," he said on the sidelines of a meeting for western Mediterranean countries.
 
His comments came after Turkish forces on Saturday launched an operation to oust Kurdish militia from the northern Syrian enclave of Afrin.
 
 
Le Drian spoke to his Turkish counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday morning, his staff said.
 
The French minister also mentioned tens of thousands of Syrians trapped in a besieged rebel stronghold outside Damascus, Eastern Ghouta, which has come under deadly regime bombardment this week.
 
He spoke of tens of thousands more forced to flee fighting between Russia-backed regime forces and jihadists in the northwestern province of Idlib.
 
Le Drian called for a halt to fighting and demanded access to humanitarian aid for all.
 
Idlib and Eastern Ghouta were two of four "de-escalation zones" agreed last year by rebel backer Turkey and regime allies Iran and Russia.
 
"It is important that everything be done for the ceasefires to be applied very soon and that a political solution finally be embarked upon," he said.
 
Since it erupted in 2011, Syria's conflict has killed more than 340,000 people and displaced millions.
syriajean-yves le drian
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Lafarge bosses in French court over jihadist funding

Macron urges Putin to pressure Assad on aid

Homeward bound? Europe mulls fate of jihadist families

French foreign minister to visit Iran soon

France urges US Congress not to cancel Iran nuclear deal

France to loan €430 million to Iraq: ministry

French ministers visit Iraq in support of Isis fight

Syrian actress-turned-activist who fled to France dies aged 44
Advertisement

Recent highlights

A French resolution: How to keep fit like a Parisian

French told not to say 'smartphone' in ongoing battle against English

Map: These are 'the best' places to get a curry in France

Advertisement

Number of Brits seeking to become French soars tenfold in just three years

French cheese heist: 700 blocks of Saint-Nectaire pilfered by thieves

How France aims to make its roads safer for drivers and pedestrians

IN PICTURES: French Alps hit by 'once-in-a-generation' snow storms
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 of the best novels about life in rural France (apart from A Year in Provence)
  2. Second face transplant for Frenchman in world-first
  3. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  4. 'I'm tired of educating your kids': French porn star urges parents to get control of their teen sons
  5. Yes, Britain and France should be linked by a road bridge, but is it possible?
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement