Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

UK to accept 260 unaccompanied minors from France

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 January 2018
04:21 CET+01:00
calaisbritainukmigrants

Share this article

UK to accept 260 unaccompanied minors from France
Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, west of London on Thursday. PHOTO: IAN LANGSDON / POOL / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 January 2018
04:21 CET+01:00
Britain will take in 260 unaccompanied migrant children from France under a deal struck at a summit between Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron, the British government said on Friday.
Britain had previously agreed to take in a total of 480 unaccompanied minors from France, and had taken in 220 of them, but then imposed new admission criteria.
 
"We have agreed to amend the eligibility date on an exceptional basis to ensure we can transfer the circa 260 remaining unaccompanied children," Home Secretary Amber Rudd said in a statement.
 
Opposition Labour politician Alf Dubs, who had pushed Britain into taking in unaccompanied young migrants, had proposed that Britain take in 3,000 children.
 
Britain had earlier set a cut-off date, saying it would only accept unaccompanied minors who had arrived in Europe before March 20, 2016. It said that date had now been extended to January 18, 2018.
 
"The government has not agreed to any new obligations to take more unaccompanied children from Europe," Rudd said, adding that the agreement with France "will help ensure migrant camps do not re-form".
 
Britain and France will "jointly work upstream in source and transit countries to discourage migrants who do not have any lawful basis for doing so from making the dangerous journey to northern France," she said.
 
May hosted Macron for a summit on Thursday where the two agreed on a new border treaty under which Britain will pay an extra £44.5 (€50 million, $62 million) to fund tighter security in Calais.
calaisbritainukmigrants
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

OPINION: Britain throwing even more money at security in Calais is not the answer

UK to pay France extra €50 million to boost security at Calais port

UK to stump up cash as part of new migrant treaty with France, Elysée says

France a beacon of human rights? Calais migrants tell different story

Macron heads to Calais as pressure grows on Britain to ease migrant burden

Migrant electrocuted on top of train from Italy to France

Britain should bear more migrant costs at Calais: minister

Migrant stowaway crushed by truck's cargo near Calais
Advertisement

Recent highlights

A French resolution: How to keep fit like a Parisian

French told not to say 'smartphone' in ongoing battle against English

Map: These are 'the best' places to get a curry in France

Advertisement

Number of Brits seeking to become French soars tenfold in just three years

French cheese heist: 700 blocks of Saint-Nectaire pilfered by thieves

How France aims to make its roads safer for drivers and pedestrians

IN PICTURES: French Alps hit by 'once-in-a-generation' snow storms
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 of the best novels about life in rural France (apart from A Year in Provence)
  2. Notre-Dame-des-Landes: Does France really need a new airport hub in the west?
  3. The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light
  4. Brigitte Macron biography: Seven things you didn't already know about France's first lady
  5. 89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement