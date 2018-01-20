Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Second face transplant for Frenchman in world-first

AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 January 2018
04:31 CET+01:00
face transplantsurgery

Share this article

Second face transplant for Frenchman in world-first
The historic procedure was done at Georges Pompidou European Hospital in Paris. PHOTO: THOMAS SAMSON / AFP
AFP
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
20 January 2018
04:31 CET+01:00
A man whose body rejected a face transplant he received seven years ago has been given a second donor face after living nearly two months without one, French medical agencies said on Friday.
It is the first time in transplant history that doctors have replaced one donor face with another, according to Olivier Bastien of France's biomedicine agency.
 
More than 12 years since the first-ever face graft was done, in France, it remains a high-risk procedure. A transplant can help recipients -- often victims of accidents, violence, or rare genetic disorders -- to resume basic tasks such as breathing, eating and speaking, and restores non-verbal communication through smiles and frowns. But it also means a life-long reliance on immunosuppressant medicines, to stop the body rejecting the "foreign" organ. These drugs can leave a person vulnerable to infections and cancers.
 
It is a rare procedure with fewer than 40 operations performed to date, and at least six patients have died.
 
The latest recipient, in his 40s, went under the knife at a Paris hospital on Monday, for a procedure that lasted nearly a full day, according to a joint press statement issued by the biomedicine agency and the AP-HP public hospital system.
 
The man's original graft had been removed in an operation on November 30, and he was kept on life support in an induced coma until the follow-up procedure.
 
"This graft shows for the first time... that re-transplantation is possible in the case of chronic rejection" of a donor face, said the statement.
 
It will be weeks before doctors can say whether the second graft has taken.
 
The recipient of the world's first face transplant, Isabelle Dinoire, died of cancer in April 2016, 11 years after her groundbreaking operation.
 
Doctors said her body had rejected the transplant, and she had lost partial use of her lips by the time she died.
face transplantsurgery
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Furious Frenchwoman forced to fly to US to get new hands

French woman given world's first face transplant dies

French surgeons operate on foetus in womb

French doc punished for failed penis extension

Hypnotised patient sings through throat surgery

'Eiffel Tower' nose surgery booms in China

Surgeon forgets pliers in young mother’s womb

France hit by new scandal over prosthetics
Advertisement

Recent highlights

A French resolution: How to keep fit like a Parisian

French told not to say 'smartphone' in ongoing battle against English

Map: These are 'the best' places to get a curry in France

Advertisement

Number of Brits seeking to become French soars tenfold in just three years

French cheese heist: 700 blocks of Saint-Nectaire pilfered by thieves

How France aims to make its roads safer for drivers and pedestrians

IN PICTURES: French Alps hit by 'once-in-a-generation' snow storms
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 of the best novels about life in rural France (apart from A Year in Provence)
  2. Notre-Dame-des-Landes: Does France really need a new airport hub in the west?
  3. The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light
  4. Brigitte Macron biography: Seven things you didn't already know about France's first lady
  5. 89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement