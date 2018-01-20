Greenpeace activists face fine over Eiffel Tower protest

Demonstrators from the environmental campaign group unfurled the banner which read "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity #Resist" from the iconic tower on May 5 last year, two days before the second round of the election.
The protest was in response to the "crazy situation" which saw the Front National leader reach the run-off vote with the eventual winner Emmanuel Macron, one activist said.
On Friday, nine of the defendants admitted having cut a safety net to carry out the protest but denied having damaged a fence.
Prosecutors asked the courts to hand each activist a three month suspended sentence and a €500 fine for trespassing. The defendants, who refused to offer a DNA sample in custody, should be handed an extra €200 fine, they added.
A Greenpeace spokeswoman said the penalties requested were "particularly severe".
The group are due to be sentenced next month.