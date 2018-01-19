'Is it sperm or lollipops?' Parisians don't seem to want new Jeff Koons sculpture

Jeff Koons with "Bouquet of Tulips". Photo: AFP

A Jeff Koons sculpture given to Paris by the US artist himself in homage to the victims of the 2015 jihadist terror attacks is set to be installed in the city in the next few days. But no one in Paris appears to want it.

The French capital is a city which has a history of appreciating avant-garde art.

But apparently, "Bouquet of Tulips" by Jeff Koons, made of 33 tons of bronze and aluminium and standing 12-metres-high, hasn't quite hit the mark for Parisians.

The work, said to represent a huge hand, holding eleven colorful tulips, is set to be installed in Paris in between hip Parisian gallery Palais de Tokyo and the city's modern art museum in the upmarket 16th arrondissement in the next few days.

But as the artwork gets set to take up residence in one of the poshest neighbourhoods in town, it's seems unlikely the city will be welcoming the monumental sculpture with open arms.

"It's a kind of weird balloon ... I do not find it very pretty," one person told Europe 1 summing up the ambivalence towards it.

An illustration of the sculpture.

Another person questioned what exactly the artwork was meant to represent.

"What is it? Giant lollipops? Sperm?" a local resident asked.

One Parisian gallery owner Stéphane Corréard has even set up a petition to stop the project going ahead.

"Today, an artist like Jeff Koons is a multinational corporation. Not art-house at all. Here, we are in a place of art," he said.

"The Palais de Tokyo is dedicated to young artists, emerging art, to the French scene," he added. "To install this kind of work in this kind of place is to give an absolutely gigantic advertising opportunity in exchange for nothing."

The sculpture cost some €3 million ($3.2 million) to make and received financing from private donors in the United States and France.