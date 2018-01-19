What French lawmakers won't be able to wear in parliament in future

What MPs will be banned from wearing to the National Assembly. AFP

French MPs will have to adhere to a fairly strict dress code when they turn up at parliament in future as the National Assembly chief wants to crackdown on inappropriate attire, including uniforms, football shirts and clothing with slogans or advertising...

France's National Assembly is to impose a dress code on lawmakers for the first time in its history, according to Le Parisien newspaper on Friday.

A bill will be put before parliament later this month that will fix the rules on what les députés can and cannot wear when they turn up at parliament.

In 1981 the then Socialist government imposed a "shirt and tie" rule for all male MPs with the chamber's doormen carrying spare ties for anyone who turned up without one.

But in July last year the rules were relaxed, partly due to newly elected MPs from the far left France Insoumise party refusing to stick to the unofficial rule, notably François Ruffin (see top picture).

But Ruffin then went a step too far it seems when during one session he took off his jumper to reveal a football shirt from a local team to make a point about about the taxing of football transfers between big clubs (see tweet below)

Taxe sur les transferts de sportifs : @Francois_Ruffin enlève son pull et s'exprime à la tribune de l'Assemblée nationale avec... un maillot de foot. #DirectAN pic.twitter.com/uBQ2XG41CH — LCP (@LCP) December 7, 2017

Ruffin was called to order and fined a quarter of his monthly salary for the stunt.

And now the head of the Assembly wants to lay down rules to prevent similar acts of clothing disobedience.

There will be no return to the strict "shirt and tie" rule but the new dress code will seek to outlaw the wearing of anything that expresses an opinion, such as a T-shirt with a political or religious slogan on it, as well as any kind of uniform or professional clothing or indeed anything that bears advertising.

Any expression made in the chamber must be oral, believes François de Rugy, the president of the National Assembly.