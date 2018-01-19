Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

What French lawmakers won't be able to wear in parliament in future

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 January 2018
11:41 CET+01:00
mps

Share this article

What French lawmakers won't be able to wear in parliament in future
What MPs will be banned from wearing to the National Assembly. AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
19 January 2018
11:41 CET+01:00
French MPs will have to adhere to a fairly strict dress code when they turn up at parliament in future as the National Assembly chief wants to crackdown on inappropriate attire, including uniforms, football shirts and clothing with slogans or advertising...

France's National Assembly is to impose a dress code on lawmakers for the first time in its history, according to Le Parisien newspaper on Friday.

A bill will be put before parliament later this month that will fix the rules on what les députés can and cannot wear when they turn up at parliament.

In 1981 the then Socialist government imposed a "shirt and tie" rule for all male MPs with the chamber's doormen carrying spare ties for anyone who turned up without one.

But in July last year the rules were relaxed, partly due to newly elected MPs from the far left France Insoumise party refusing to stick to the unofficial rule, notably François Ruffin (see top picture).

But Ruffin then went a step too far it seems when during one session he took off his jumper to reveal a football shirt from a local team to make a point about about the taxing of football transfers between big clubs (see tweet below)

Ruffin was called to order and fined a quarter of his monthly salary for the stunt.

And now the head of the Assembly wants to lay down rules to prevent similar acts of clothing disobedience.

There will be no return to the strict "shirt and tie" rule but the new dress code will seek to outlaw the wearing of anything that expresses an opinion, such as a T-shirt with a political or religious slogan on it, as well as any kind of uniform or professional clothing or indeed anything that bears advertising.

Any expression made in the chamber must be oral, believes François de Rugy, the president of the National Assembly.

 

 

 

mps
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

First class travel and unchecked expenses: The legal perks of being a French MP

France urges UK MPs to back Isis strikes

French government faces vote of no-confidence

MP rating site is 'wicked': Socialist minister
Advertisement

Recent highlights

A French resolution: How to keep fit like a Parisian

French told not to say 'smartphone' in ongoing battle against English

Map: These are 'the best' places to get a curry in France

Advertisement

Number of Brits seeking to become French soars tenfold in just three years

French cheese heist: 700 blocks of Saint-Nectaire pilfered by thieves

How France aims to make its roads safer for drivers and pedestrians

IN PICTURES: French Alps hit by 'once-in-a-generation' snow storms
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 of the best novels about life in rural France (apart from A Year in Provence)
  2. Notre-Dame-des-Landes: Does France really need a new airport hub in the west?
  3. The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light
  4. Brigitte Macron biography: Seven things you didn't already know about France's first lady
  5. 89 million tourists: Why France is still the most visited country on earth
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement