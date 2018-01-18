French property of the week: 19th century stone house in the Lot (in need of some TLC)

Photo: Leggett Immobilier

A 19th century stone house with a barn on the border between the Lot and Dordogne, in south western France, is in need of some love and attention. Do you fancy giving it a makeover?

Where is it?

The property is located along a quiet road near the village of Masclat in the Lot department close to the border with Dordogne.

It is described as being in a lovely location near the medieval towns of Gourdon, Sarlat (see photo below) and Souillac in a countryside location. With the Dordogne river within a few kilometres.

It is also just a short drive from the Parc Natural Regional des Causses de Quercy, which is home to the famous village of Rocamadour (see photo).

It is located just 34km away from Brive airport and 91km from Bergerac airport, where there are flights to the UK.

Masclat is under two hours to the airport at Limoges, where there are flights to the UK, Paris and Lyon.

Bordeaux airport, which offer flights to the UK, France and Europe is around two and half hours drive.The A20 autoroute is 15km from the house.

How much does it cost?

The current price is €141,000 or £125,501 or $173,300 all dependent on exchange rates of course.

Describe the property

The house overlooks a courtyard with a separate barn. It was built back in 1855 from local stone in a perigordian style. It is need of renovation.

The main building comprises of main dwelling with 2 bedrooms, a separate apartment and two workshops on the lower floor plus a separate barn. All of this could be reconfigured to your own design.

The property also contains 3,424 square metres of courtyard, grass, mature trees and shrubs.

Why buy it?

Estate Agent Leggett Immobilier says: "This 19th century house and barn of over 200 square metres has great potential to become exactly what you want.

"The house needs renovating and you could reconfigure the layout of the entire property. Currently there are two buildings the barn used as a garage and the main building which incorporates a two bedroom house on the first floor, a separate annex and two workshops on the ground floor.

"The house looks onto a courtyard with further land and mature trees around the house."

And the photos...