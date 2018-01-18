Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

No cash, no problem: Hi-tech Paris priest makes sure his flock have no excuses

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 January 2018
12:40 CET+01:00
religiontechnology

Share this article

No cash, no problem: Hi-tech Paris priest makes sure his flock have no excuses
Photo: ginasanders/ Depositphotos
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
18 January 2018
12:40 CET+01:00
Churchgoers in a posh part of Paris now have no excuse not to cough up for the collection at mass after the priest installed contactless bank card terminals for donations.
This could mark the beginning of the end for the famous rattling of the church collection basket. 
 
For the first time in France the familiar beeping of the contactless payment -- usually reserved for supermarkets and brasseries -- will be joining the church chorus.
 
The high-tech move is taking place at Saint-François de Molitor, a church located in one of the wealthiest areas of Paris,
 
That means that during Sunday Mass, on top of the traditional baskets that circulate the pews, there will also be five connected wicker baskets, equipped with a smartphone linked to a mini-payment terminal (see tweet below) inviting churchgoers to donate €2, €3, €5 or €10.
 
That rules out the old excuse used by churchgoers over centuries of not having any cash.
 
In Paris, church donations -- used to pay for expenses such as heating and electricity in the parish -- have stagnated in recent years at an average of €3.
 
But the parish priest of the church in question, Father Didier Duverne has denied the move is about making money. 
 
"It amuses me, it's fun. Our parishioners are receptive to novelty," he told Le Parisien which first revealed the story. "The interest is not economic." 
 
 
"The experiment is not to increase the amount of donations but to anticipate the future, when people don't carry money anymore, even for their baguette," he added. 
 
Some may even see it as a welcome relief from having to remember to have the right money on them ready for church as well as a chance to keep their donations anonymous. 
 
"The parish and the priests will never know the names of the people who give," said Christophe Rousselot, the director of financial resources development in the diocese of Paris who came up with the prototype with French start-up Actoll. 
 
"The real challenge is that it goes as fast as possible," said Rousselot. "In our country, two-thirds of credit card holders have the option to checkout without typing code."
 
"The Church has no reason not to get with the times," he added.
 
If the experiment works, the beeps of contactless payments may be ringing out from churches across the French capital sooner rather than later. 
religiontechnology
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

France to expand law to stop foreign investors 'pillaging French talent'

We don't want Tim Cook in jail but we do want 5% of Apple income, says French group suing over iPhone

Apple execs face jail in France after lawsuit over slowing down iPhones

Paris to invest millions to bring high-speed internet to rural France

French carmaker Renault prepares for when drivers will be able to read at the wheel

French churchgoers to recite new version of the Lord's Prayer

Poles launch petition against French plan to axe cross in Breton town

Unholy row breaks out in France after Breton town told to pull down cross
Advertisement

Recent highlights

A French resolution: How to keep fit like a Parisian

French told not to say 'smartphone' in ongoing battle against English

Map: These are 'the best' places to get a curry in France

Advertisement

Number of Brits seeking to become French soars tenfold in just three years

French cheese heist: 700 blocks of Saint-Nectaire pilfered by thieves

How France aims to make its roads safer for drivers and pedestrians

IN PICTURES: French Alps hit by 'once-in-a-generation' snow storms
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Notre-Dame-des-Landes: Does France really need a new airport hub in the west?
  2. Paris Metro drivers not stopping at stations to avoid crack-fuelled violence
  3. A French resolution: How to keep fit like a Parisian
  4. OPINION: France's fight against new English words is 'totally stupid'
  5. The other Paris: A look at the darker sides of the City of Light
Advertisement

Noticeboard

01/12
Croissants & Corsets - Un brunch burlesque !
24/11
Holiday on Heels 2017 avec Burlesque Moulin
24/11
L'atelier Drama Queen avec Shanghai Pearl Bilingual - Fr/En
13/11
Getting your permit to drive
10/11
how I self-published my book
View all notices
Advertisement