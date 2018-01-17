Brigitte Macron biography: Seven things you didn't already know about France's first lady

Photo: AFP

The first (unofficial) biography of Brigitte Macron has just hit the shelves in France. Here are seven things you didn't already know about the country's intriguing first lady.

The much-anticipated biography by Closer journalist Maëlle Brun has finally been released.

But naturally the book isn't all about her husband.

Here are some facts about Brigitte you might not already know, at least according to the unofficial biography.

She was a figure skater

As a teenager, Brigitte Trogneux (her maiden name) was part of the figure skating team in the northern French town of Amiens, where she hails from.

READ ALSO:

Photo: AFP

She wasn't always a teacher

Everyone knows that in a previous life Brigitte was a teacher...after all that's how she met a teenage Emmanuel Macron. But it wasn't her only job before becoming France's first lady.

In 1982 aged 29 she was hired as a press secretary at the Nord-Pas-de-Calais Chamber of Commerce.

"The experience, which lasted two years, seemed to please her, without it becoming her vocation," wrote Maëlle Brun.

The job ended in 1984 when she and her family moved to close to Strasbourg for her first husband's career.

She was into politics long before meeting Macron

During her time living in Truchtersheim near Strasbourg, Brigitte started getting involved in local life and helped to organise events in the area.

But she soon stepped things up a notch and in 1989 she threw herself into the "Truchtersheim tomorrow" campaign with her name appearing on a list promising the opening of a skate park and rent capping for young households.