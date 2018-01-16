Parisian caught snorting coke on bonnet of cop car (outside a police station)

Illustration photo: AFP

A 38-year-old man stunned police in Paris after snorting cocaine right in front of their noses.

The man stunned officers by climbing on to the cop car parked in front of the police station on Rue de Nancy in the capital's 10th arrondissement. He was immediately arrested and placed in custody.

A police source told Le Parisien newspaper: "He had a banknote rolled up in the shape of a straw to inhale the line of white powder."

After being arrested he was found to have two little sachets of cocaine in his pocket.

While the drug user's choice of location might seem hard to believe, in his defence, so to speak, the car he climbed on top of was an unmarked police car belonging to crime squad rather than a traditional police car.

And he himself tried to play down the act telling officers: "I just didn't see I was in front of the police station".

He was charged with drugs offences.